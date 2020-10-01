Brooks Talbot, begrudgingly, woke up at 5:30 a.m. to arrive 45 minutes later to summer training sessions.
He lifted weights. He went through speed drills. He strived to improve.
Afterward, he still had time to start a shift at his job from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“It sucked for me because I am not a morning person,” Talbot said with a laugh. “I hate the mornings, but once you get in there, you just have to take the challenge on.”
He quit baseball to make time for his preparation for football. He battled appendicitis earlier this year, which caused him to lose “a bunch” of weight, just so he could try to gain it back in time for football season.
He’s done all of this because he knows how precious every game this season is. Talbot, an all-Class AA middle linebacker last year, has paced Bozeman to a 2-1 start this year. The Hawks will host Great Falls CMR at 7 p.m. Friday at Van Winkle Stadium, hoping to win their third straight game.
Talbot, a senior captain, says he’s matured because of football. He comprehends the significance of constantly pushing himself and maximizing his opportunities. He’s also learned the importance of making the right decisions consistently.
He picked up that last lesson his sophomore year. The year before, he couldn’t play football because he broke his collarbone early on. Then he was withheld from playing as a sophomore due to a coach’s decision. Talbot said this resulted from “some choices I made.”
Hawks head coach Levi Wesche didn’t excuse Talbot from the team, though. He told the young player that if he made every single practice he could play again the following year.
Talbot didn’t miss a day.
“That kid was just so committed, knowing he was going to go a full season without playing a down, to come in every day and play scout running back and play scout linebacker, really just impressed me with the character he showed,” Wesche said. “He owned up to his mistake. He paid the price that was required of him, but he continued to get better and be a contributor in whatever role we had to have him in.”
Talbot grew to love the sport, more than anything else he’s ever done, when he played flag football as a child with his friends. He said he’s gained “brothers” on the Hawks he might not have known without playing alongside them.
This passion kept Talbot dedicated throughout his sophomore year. He was thrilled to be a part of the scout team, as long as it meant he was a part of any team.
“That’s what changed my life to be honest,” Talbot said. “Just being there and continuing to get better while I wasn’t even able to play was the thing that changed me to be the person that always drove to be the best person I could be. Because you never know when you’re going to step up.”
Talbot sure didn’t know going into his junior year.
He was a backup linebacker on the depth chart behind McCade O’Reilly, a senior last year who’s now at Montana State. With a standout of that level in front of him, Talbot didn’t think he would play much.
During a practice, Talbot was playing linebacker on the scout team and O’Reilly was at running back. The field was muddy after a persistent rain the previous few days.
O’Reilly ran a seam route at Talbot. They collided. O’Reilly fell and later found out he had fractured his fibula.
“Oh my god, I just got rid of one the best players in Montana. I just ruined his senior year,” Talbot said to himself.
Then another thought rose to his mind. Talbot was going to be trusted with more responsibilities now, and he didn’t want his team to lose because of something he felt he was at fault for.
“I have to do this for (O’Reilly),” Talbot realized. “I have to perform to the best of my ability, and I have to live up to his reputation.”
Talbot didn’t let the Hawks drop off. They won a state title, and he ended up finishing among the top tacklers in the state.
Wesche realized Talbot’s performance was because of his preparation. He readied himself as if he was going to be a starter, knowing full well he would likely only be a backup.
That’s why Talbot didn’t miss a step when he was inserted into the lineup. Wesche said not every player is capable of that.
The coach believes Talbot’s mindset is a result of sitting out of games his sophomore year. He remained driven to reach a point where, if he ever did play, he would be ready.
“It’s an unfortunate situation that we wished had never have happened,” Wesche said of Talbot’s sophomore year, “but I think he’s grown leaps and bounds from it. I don’t know he’s as great of a player as he is now without having to go through that little bit of adversity. I truly am so proud of what he’s become and the leadership role he’s taken.”
Talbot has shouldered even more duties as a senior. Still at middle linebacker, he’s excelled in both stopping the run and in pass coverage. He’s willing to play special teams. And he lines up at fullback in short-yardage situations, which is how he scored his two touchdowns last week in a comeback win at Great Falls.
But Wesche emphasized Talbot’s impact goes beyond all of that. He sets the tone for the team through how he carries himself and dedicates himself.
“I definitely feel like a lot of the hard work has gotten me to where I am now. Because when I’m on defense, I know what I have to do to be successful,” Talbot said. “Football is a sport of time. What you put into it is what you get out of it.”
Wesche believes Talbot has set himself up to play after high school. He already has a few NAIA offers.
Wesche said Talbot would fit in well with a college program.
“You’re never going to see him backslide as a player,” Wesche said, “because he’s never going to overlook the day he’s in right now.”
