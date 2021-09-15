top story Bozeman's Will Dissly stiff-armed Colts defender during Sunday game, drawing raves By Daniel Shepard 406mtsports.com Sep 15, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Buy Now Seahawks tight end Will Dissly walks off the field after a game Sunday in Indianapolis. (AP) AP Buy Now Seahawks tight end Will Dissly (89) points to the fans during a game Sunday in Indianapolis. AP Buy Now Seahawks tight end Will Dissly (89) breaks the tackle of Colts inside linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) after catching a pass Sunday in Indianapolis. AP Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Will Dissly, the 2013 Montana Gatorade High School Player of the Year for football, grabbed the internet’s attention on Sunday for a play he made, or perhaps kept a defender from making.A member of the Seattle Seahawks, Dissly caught a pass from quarterback Russell Wilson and turned to run up field. Colts linebacker Bobby Okereke attempted to make a tackle on Dissly, just to have Dissly shove him out of the way and pick up a few additional yards.In his postgame press conference, Wilson, who has seen Dissly do something similar before in a game, said, “I don’t know if it’s a Montana thing or what, but he’s able to do it.” Dissly helped Bozeman High go undefeated and win a Class AA championship in 2013, his senior season. Dissly was a three-year starter at tight end while at Bozeman, and also a two-year starter at defensive end. He is now in his fourth season on the offensive side of the ball with Seattle.He played collegiately for the Washington Huskies, and in 2018, was drafted in the fourth round of the NFL Draft by the Seahawks.“Not many people have that opportunity to play at that level,” Dissly’s high school coach, Troy Purcell, said. “Ol’ Diss, he does a great job. He was very young, I think he was only 17 (years old) his senior year. He was always a very, very hard worker and a team player. He was an Eagle Scout, so he was very involved with the community. He’s just a well-rounded individual that was fun to coach and is sure fun to watch on Sundays.”Purcell had not yet seen the clip of Dissly shoving the defender to the side but said he shares the occasional text message with his former player and got to see him a year or two ago at a Montana high school football playoff game.Purcell also coached former Seahawk and San Francisco 49er Brock Coyle at Bozeman and former Tennessee Titan and Chicago Bear Marc Mariani while at Havre.“You know they’re special players, but to get to that level, that’s pretty dang special,” Purcell said. “I don’t know the percentage of high school athletes that actually get to the NFL level, but it’s not very high. It just shows hard work and dedication by those individuals striving to be their best ... just really proud of Dissly and I know he represents the town of Bozeman well and the state of Montana well.”Dissly caught three passes for 37 yards in a win against the Colts on Sunday and has now appeared in 27 career games, racking up 58 receptions, 706 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Will Dissly Troy Purcell Sport American Football Colt Bozeman Russell Wilson Pass Bobby Okereke Recommended for you #mtscores Tweets