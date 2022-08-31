As a backup on offense and defense as a sophomore, Rocky Lencioni found his way into Bozeman’s games as the kicker.
“I thought, ‘It’s a way to get on the field,’” he said. “I embraced it.”
Lencioni was a good fit for the role, as some youth soccer experience lends itself well to kicking in football. And he turned out to be reliable, hitting three of four field goals and 28 of 30 extra points in the 2021 season. On kickoffs, though, he didn’t have a single touchback.
In his first game of his junior season last Friday, Lencioni not only had two touchbacks, but he was no longer a backup at wide receiver or defensive back. He caught eight passes for 119 yards and a touchdown, and he also had two tackles, one pass deflection and one interception in Bozeman’s 28-21 loss to Helena Capital.
Lencioni kicked three extra points against Capital, and he also had a 21-yard field goal blocked — which Hawks head coach Levi Wesche attributed to Bruins players illegally jumping over offensive linemen.
Still, Lencioni made an impact in every phase of the game. What’s most noticeable so far is his leg strength. He almost exclusively did squib kicks last season because his traditional kickoffs didn’t have the hang time necessary for the team to properly defend them.
“Last year most of our opponents’ drives started between our 35 and our 40, which is really, really rough when you’re giving them a 60-yard field,” Wesche said. “You’re putting yourself in a really hard situation every single time you do that.”
But leg strength no longer is a concern.
“His leg is booming. We’re really happy with his progression there,” Wesche said.
“He put in a lot of work over the summer to get better at it. I think he strengthened his body, he strengthened his leg and he’s become more consistent through extra work and that’s what’s paying off right now.”
The 6-foot-4 Lencioni has also ascended into roles on offense and defense. Wesche said Lencioni had a terrific season at the JV level as a sophomore; he just had the unfortunate circumstance of playing behind Bryson Zanto, an all-state receiver and all-conference cornerback. However, Lencioni did start last year’s playoff game at safety in place of Kendall Stromberg, who was hurt.
Wesche was confident Lencioni’s time would come.
“We expected big things out of him,” he said.
The junior got together with quarterback Jake Casagranda, a senior, many times during the summer, which helped his growth.
“We felt that connection right away,” Lencioni said. “We got our summer practices, we’ve got lifting and then we’d come out and throw together.”
Against Capital, Lencioni was clearly Casagranda’s favorite receiver.
“I knew going in he’d probably be my go-to receiver. In the offseason he kind of stepped up and took most of the reps, and I felt comfortable going to him in one-on-one situations,” Casagranda said. “He catches a lot of the jump balls so I don’t always have to be too accurate. He makes me right most of the time and runs good routes.”
Knowing he had a chance to play more entering this season, those summer workouts took on greater importance for Lencioni.
“I just got a lot faster over the summer,” he said. “That comes with flexibility and strength and staying consistent in the weight room.”
It has been just one game, but Lencioni’s improvements are already paying off for the Hawks.
“Over the summer he’s really matured into a very physical football player, and I think you saw that on a couple of those jump balls,” Wesche said. “He’s not just going up and grabbing it. He’s fighting through hands, and the one he scored a touchdown on was a (defensive pass interference), so he fought through a PI to score. I think that goes back to his work ethic in the offseason and just changing his body to handle the physicality of varsity football.”
Hawks on the road to face Spartans
Bozeman will be on the road Thursday to take on the two-time defending state champions of Missoula Sentinel. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. in Missoula.
The Spartans are currently on a 22-game winning streak. They went undefeated each of the past two seasons and won last week against Billings West. Sentinel’s last loss was Nov. 15, 2019, a 28-21 loss to the Hawks in the Class AA semifinals. That Hawks team would go on to beat Butte for the state title the next week.
The Spartans beat the Hawks 34-14 last season at Van Winkle Stadium.
Going on the road and playing on a short week presents challenges, but Wesche said nothing is a greater obstacle than the Spartans themselves.
“They’re a really good football team,” Wesche said. “They’ve got a lot of speed all over the field.”
Sentinel safety/linebacker JJ Dolan, who had nine tackles (including four for a loss) last week, and running back Adam Jones, a Montana State commit who had 70 all-purpose yards last week along with seven tackles on defense, will be among Bozeman’s priorities to stop.
“We’ve got to get ready to play another physical game against another really, really high-talented opponent,” Wesche said.
