The Bozeman High defense had an admirable second-half showing a week ago, holding Missoula Sentinel to zero points.

Against Great Falls High on Friday evening, that unit built on that momentum by coming up with several game-shifting plays to help the Hawks to a 24-14 victory at Van Winkle Stadium.

The Hawks intercepted three passes and, aside from two long rushing touchdowns from Bison senior Rafe Longin, prevented Great Falls from doing much damage.

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

