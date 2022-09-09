The Bozeman High defense had an admirable second-half showing a week ago, holding Missoula Sentinel to zero points.
Against Great Falls High on Friday evening, that unit built on that momentum by coming up with several game-shifting plays to help the Hawks to a 24-14 victory at Van Winkle Stadium.
The Hawks intercepted three passes and, aside from two long rushing touchdowns from Bison senior Rafe Longin, prevented Great Falls from doing much damage.
“We challenged them at halftime at Sentinel, and I feel like they answered the challenge from the second half on and it continued through the week,” head coach Levi Wesche said of the whole team. “They worked so hard this week. They pushed themselves so hard to be better for this game, and I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
The Hawks, after losing their first two games of the season to arguably two of the best teams in the state in Helena Capital and Sentinel, rebounded nicely to start 1-0 in Eastern AA play.
“I think that (start) prepared us to come in headstrong during our conference season,” senior Luke Smith said. “I think we performed to what our team could be. We’re not there yet, but no one’s perfect. But I think tonight was a great night to show the Eastern conference what Bozeman High is really about.”
After the Hawks (1-2) had to punt midway through the third quarter with a 21-14 lead, Great Falls (2-1, 0-1) quarterback Ashton Platt found Reed Harris, a 6-foot-5 wide receiver who is committed to Boston College, for a 43-yard gain to Bozeman’s 9-yard line. The Bison committed two penalties to set them back, and Platt wound up throwing his third interception of the game.
Bozeman’s Rocky Lencioni got him for the second time, this one coming at the 2-yard line, and he returned it out to the 23.
Bozeman quarterback Jake Casagranda found Smith for a 28-yard gain across midfield. A long pass to Avery Allen followed, and the Hawks eventually stalled at the 10. Lencioni kicked a 28-yard field goal to account for the final margin, but there was still a whole quarter to play.
The teams traded possessions in the fourth, and Great Falls’ most promising one was thwarted by consecutive sacks from Smith and Brady Casagranda on second and third down, respectively. Great Falls elected to punt and never got the ball back.
“We have momentum,” Lencioni said. “We allowed a couple big plays, but overall we’re pretty happy. It was good to get a win on the board.”
Casagranda found Lencioni for a short fourth-down conversion along the right sideline with just over 2 minutes to play, allowing the Hawks to drain the clock from there.
“It felt good to seal it,” Lencioni said.
Lencioni finished with three catches for 33 yards, which included a 15-yard touchdown catch in the final minute of the second quarter for a 21-14 halftime lead. Lencioni’s first interception of Platt came on the first Bison drive of the game.
Brady Casagranda opened the scoring with a 4-yard run with 52 seconds left in the first quarter. Great Falls answered quickly with a 73-yard run from Longin on the first play of the next drive.
The quick scoring continued in the second, as Jake Casagranda found Smith for a 23-yard touchdown with 10 minutes, 24 seconds to play in the first half. Smith was a reliable target all evening, finishing with seven catches for 145 yards and the score. On defense, he had a team-high 10 tackles with one sack and four tackles for a loss.
“He had a heck of a game,” Wesche said. “I think he’s one of the better players in AA football, and I think he showed that tonight with his effort. He made a lot, a lot of plays.”
Bozeman safety Kellen Harrison intercepted Platt on the next drive in the second quarter, but the next offensive series for the Hawks went backward thanks to a sack and a holding penalty.
The defense stepped up on its next time out. After giving up a first down to Longin, the next three plays were: linebacker Quaid Ash tipped pass at the line, defensive lineman Everett Carr sack and a collective effort on a tackle for a loss.
That sequence forced a punt, and Bozeman went ahead by two scores on Lencioni’s touchdown not long after.
Longin ran for a 30-yard touchdown on the first drive of the second half, but the Bison were shut out from there.
Bozeman’s running game also had its best showing, with 114 yards on 19 attempts from Brady Casagranda and 42 yards on 10 attempts from Jack O’Brien.
“We broke tackles tonight, which we haven’t been,” Wesche said. “We actually got pads on pads up front, which we hadn’t been doing that either. That helps.”
Jake Casagranda finished 14-of-25 passing for two touchdowns and 198 yards. He also rushed for 15 yards.
