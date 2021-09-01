top story Bozeman's Bryson Zanto emerges as reliable receiver with breakout game By Parker Cotton Chronicle Staff Writer Parker Cotton Author email Sep 1, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Buy Now Bozeman wide receiver Bryson Zanto runs through drills during practice on Wednesday at Van Winkle Stadium. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Bozeman wide receiver Bryson Zanto poses for a photo during practice on Wednesday at Van Winkle Stadium. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Bozeman wide receiver Bryson Zanto, left, runs through drills during practice on Wednesday at Van Winkle Stadium. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bryson Zanto is the owner of two career varsity touchdowns.His first came last season in Bozeman’s blowout of Billings Skyview in the second game of the season. Zanto, now a senior wide receiver, remembers it well, mostly because he played more on JV last year. He relished the moment of contributing on the varsity.“Last year I came in, I wasn’t getting many reps at all and I kind of just came in, got a little lucky, got a touchdown,” Zanto said following Tuesday’s practice. His second score came last week in a narrow 14-12 loss at Helena Capital. His 26-yard touchdown opened the scoring and came as part of an 11-catch, 155-yard performance.Zanto’s days of getting lucky and sneaking out with a touchdown are over. He’s now being counted on in a way he never has before.“This past weekend, my first actual varsity start, touchdown, it was a big difference, and I could feel that when I got in there,” he said. “From last year to this year, it’s a big change for me.”No longer playing behind older receivers like Tucker Macbeth or Brady and Padraig Lang, Zanto is now one of the older receivers on the team. In Bozeman’s first game, he found quick success with new quarterback Jake CasaGrada and proved just how valuable he can be to the offense.“He just got lost a little bit on the depth chart,” Hawks head coach Levi Wesche said of Zanto. “He had a great JV season, though, and really stood out. He’s one of those kids who has really waited his turn to shine, and now that it’s here I’m glad that he’s taking advantage of the opportunity.”The Hawks (0-1) may need another strong showing from Zanto on Friday, when Bozeman hosts Missoula Sentinel (1-0), the defending AA state champion, at 7 p.m. at Van Winkle Stadium. The receiver hopes to build on his success from a week ago.“I definitely want to be a guy who can help my team win every game and be in every game,” he said.Against Capital, Wesche saw the 6-foot-1 Zanto show off all he had been working on in previous years. His sure hands made him a reliable target, and his quickness resulted in yards after the catch racked up in bunches. “He won on a couple fades, so about 80 yards of it came on two long fades, but the rest of it he was running after catch,” Wesche said. “He had a couple option routes and things like that, and he did a really good job. He made a catch on the sideline on a comeback that was one of the best high school catches I’ve seen.”As the game wore on, Zanto said he found himself settling in.“I just felt confident with the play calls and just getting open. I felt confident in my matchup against the other guy,” he said. “I thought I did a good job of getting open, and I thought Jake did a great job finding me.”That connection with CasaGranda is one that has so far carried over from JV games last season.“I’m just comfortable throwing the ball to him. I know if I throw to him, he’s going to make a play,” CasaGranda said. “When we needed to get some yards, I needed to go to him.”Zanto said a handful of summer workouts also helped to fine-tune their relationship.“I feel like right now we’re just intertwined with each other, and we know what we both can do,” he said.Wesche said the team believes its strength is on the perimeter with receivers like Zanto, junior Avery Allen, sophomore Kendall Stromberg and senior Jase Applebee. Getting the ball in their hands is a priority, he said, and any of the receivers have to be ready for any night to be theirs.Zanto, now one of the elders of the group, made sure not to miss his first chance.“He’s waited his turn, he continued to hone his craft and now you’re seeing all that hard work that he’s put in really start to pay off,” Wesche said. “Here’s this opportunity right in front of him, and he’s not wasting any time getting after it and proving to the state that he’s a very good player.” Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Levi Wesche Bryson Zanto Sport American Football Touchdown Kendall Stromberg Varsity Jake Casagrada Jv Parker Cotton Author email Follow Parker Cotton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you #mtscores Tweets