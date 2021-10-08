top story Bozeman holds on to take win over Great Falls CMR By Parker Cotton Chronicle Staff Writer Parker Cotton Author email Oct 8, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 7 Buy Now Bozeman’s Bryson Zanto runs with the ball against Great Falls CMR on Friday evening at Van Winkle Stadium. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Bozeman's Jase Applebee runs into the end zone for a late touchdown, allowing the Hawks to pull ahead of Great Falls CMR 21-14, on Friday at Van Winkle Stadium. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Bozeman's Jase Applebee runs against Great Falls CMR on Friday at Van Winkle Stadium. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Bozeman's Bryson Zanto catches a pass and turns up field on Friday at Van Winkle Stadium. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Bozeman’s Jake Casagranda passes to Bryson Zanto on Friday at Van Winkle Stadium. A model of consistency, a pair of fourth-down catches from Bryson Zanto set up a pair of short touchdown runs by teammate Jase Applebee.The Hawks don't beat visiting Great Falls CMR on Friday without them.The second one, a fourth-and-8 conversion in the fourth quarter, led to Applebee's run that put Bozeman ahead for good. The first, a reception for 19 yards in the first quarter, set up Applebee for the game's first score in what became a 21-14 Eastern AA win on Friday at Van Winkle Stadium. The first, a reception for 19 yards in the first quarter, set up Applebee for the game’s first score in what became a 21-14 Eastern AA win on Friday at Van Winkle Stadium. “You definitely know when the ball is going to be going your way,” Zanto said. “It’s a little nerve-racking knowing you might be getting the ball to make a big play. It feels really good contributing, helping my team and putting them in a position where we can succeed.”Bozeman, which improved to 4-3 with a 4-1 mark in the conference, put itself in line for a favorable playoff seed with two games remaining. The first of that stretch comes next week against Gallatin.The win creates a logjam at the top of the Eastern AA as Bozeman and CMR now have one conference loss each. Billings West stayed undefeated in the conference with a 30-0 win over Billings Senior on Friday, giving the Broncs two losses.After the Rustlers (5-2, 4-1) tied the game at 14 with 3 minutes, 39 seconds remaining in the third quarter, the Hawks drained the clock and ended up going back ahead nearly midway through the fourth.Bozeman’s offense played with a fair amount of confidence, and it was evident on the game’s crucial fourth-down play.The Hawks got down into the red zone but stalled prior to Zanto’s grab.With new life, three Applebee runs followed — the final one being a 2-yard rush into the end zone.CMR punted on its next possession and didn’t get the ball back until 1:20 remained in the game. The Rustlers started on Bozeman’s 4-yard line but couldn’t go the length of the field. Zanto, for good measure, deflected a deep pass in the final minute to preserve the victory.The Hawks built a 14-0 lead in the first half with a pair of major assists from the team’s defense and special teams. The Rustlers picked up big chunks of yardage on their first drive and made it all the way inside Bozeman’s 1-yard line. But a pair of penalties moved the Rustlers back, and CMR kicker Trey Mans ultimately missed a field goal to the left.Bozeman then went 80 yards in 12 plays to take a 7-0 lead. The drive was kept alive by a 19-yard pass from Jake Casagranda to Zanto on fourth down. On the very next play, Applebee scored from 3 yards out.Zanto extended Bozeman’s lead to two scores in the opening moments of the second quarter.On CMR’s second drive, the snap on a punt went over Tanner Grove’s head, and the punter fell on it at CMR’s 32-yard line. Casagranda found Zanto in the front right corner of the end zone on the next play, fully taking advantage of the dramatic shift in field position.“That ended up being the difference in the game,” Hawks head coach Levi Wesche said, referring to Zanto’s score and the opening defensive stop.Throughout the evening, Zanto showed how critical of a playmaker he can be.“I believe Bryson is the best receiver outside of maybe (Billings West’s) Taco Dowler in the league,” Wesche said. “I believe that, and I think he does too and he’s showing everybody this year with what he’s done. He comes up with big catches all the time. It’s nice to have a guy that when you’re in trouble, you can call their number and know you’re going to win.”The Rustlers got on the board late in the first half following a Hawks fumble near midfield. CMR running back Jackson Simonson scored on a 9-yard run with two minutes before intermission.Bozeman's Avery Allen intercepted CMR quarterback Cole Taylor on the drive right before the Hawks fumble. CMR's Ryan Hartum also intercepted a pass after Simonson's score, but the Rustlers were unable to score again before halftime.CMR knotted the score late in the third quarter on a 22-yard passing play from Taylor to Raef Newbrough. The receiver broke a pair of tackles on his way to the score.It was a short-lived reversal of momentum. On a night the Hawks showed appreciation for their 10 seniors, two of them — Zanto and Applebee — came up with some of the game's most pivotal plays."We are more competitive than anybody gave us credit for," Wesche said. "The work's not done, but the biggest thing is we honored the seniors the right way." Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton. 