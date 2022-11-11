Let the news come to you

The pass went short over the middle and found Quaid Ash’s gloves. It could not have been an easier interception. And it couldn’t have been an easier touchdown.

The Bozeman junior linebacker secured the ball and needed just a few steps to cover 8 yards and reach the end zone. In doing so, he effectively carried the Hawks into the state championship game.

In the second meeting with crosstown rival Gallatin this season, Bozeman’s offense wasn’t nearly as explosive, but the defense was even more stout. On a clear but below-freezing evening at Van Winkle Stadium, Bozeman claimed a 28-9 victory.


Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

