Bozeman High’s berth in the state championship game is the product of a strong defense and an offense that can be both explosive and deliberate. But perhaps more important is the team’s belief in all of its parts that it could overcome a poor start to the season.
The Hawks opened with a 28-21 loss to Helena Capital at home and then followed with a 29-7 road loss at Missoula Sentinel. Those two teams, two months later, would end up playing in the Class AA semifinals, while Bozeman defeated Gallatin last week to advance.
Bozeman head coach Levi Wesche and all of his players knew at the time those were good teams that would prepare them for the rigors of Eastern AA play, but losses are still losses. And, good teams or not, taking two losses in consecutive weeks was enough to prompt some changes.
“We just have not played a clean game yet,” Wesche said prior to the team’s Week 3 matchup with Great Falls High. “The offense hasn’t been good in the red zone, and the defense is giving up too many big plays.”
He added that the coaching staff was going to start holding the players “to a higher standard” and prepare them “in a different way, a more effective way.”
Bozeman got in the win column that week with a 24-14 win over the Bison and have won every game since. The Hawks (9-2) take a nine-game winning streak into Friday’s state championship game against Capital (11-0) — a rematch of Week 1 against a team that hasn’t lost all season. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. from Vigilante Stadium in Helena.
Bozeman senior quarterback Jake Casagranda called that Great Falls High game a defining moment for the team’s season.
“It finally showed us we can win and we can play good and we’re a good team. It was our first win, so it really got us rolling for the rest of the year,” he said.
“We were just trying to figure out what kind of team we were and what we could do right. We still had a lot of young guys playing, and they started to figure out that they could play and hang, and that helped a lot. It gave us a lot of confidence.”
The losses to Capital and Sentinel were upsetting when they happened, but with the benefit of hindsight, Wesche sees them as a learning opportunity.
“Playing those guys early, them and Sentinel, really helped us evaluate our team and realize where we had to go if we wanted to get back to this point,” he said this week.
Since those two losses, Bozeman has played in just two one-score games — Billings West in the regular-season finale for the Eastern AA’s top seed, and Kalispell Glacier in the quarterfinals — and has won by an average of 24.5 points. The Hawks have allowed more than two touchdowns just once in that span (against Glacier).
“We’re a totally different team than we were in Week 1 and 2,” senior cornerback and receiver Avery Allen said.
Indeed, the Hawks have turned around their season and put themselves in position for the program’s first state championship since 2019 and fifth overall since 2010.
Wesche was the head coach for that 2019 team and an assistant on the Bozeman teams that won in 2010, 2013 and 2015 and also lost in 2012. Having prepared for this game several times before, Wesche said it’s important to not break from routine. He called football players “creatures of habit,” and it’s best to keep things consistent even going into the state championship game.
His players have adopted that same thinking.
“Everybody has the same goal in mind going into every week. That’s just to win and then move on to the next week,” senior defensive back Eric Hamburg said. “We prepare very hard for every game. In the back of your mind you know this is a state championship game, you know this is a big one, but we still prepare as hard as we do for any other game.”
As proud as the Hawks are for making it to this point, they are just as excited for being on this stage at all.
“It’s an awesome feeling, and we’re all super thankful for the opportunity we have,” said senior running back Connor Nye, who had 147 yards rushing against Gallatin in the semifinals. “We’re super happy to be going into this game.”
Added senior center Austin Slate: “It’s a blessing to be in a game this big. It’s an amazing opportunity for this team and for these players. There’s nothing more we could ask for.”
Luke Smith, a senior tight end and defensive end, said reaching this game is especially rewarding for the program’s seniors.
“Our sophomore year with the split (to open Gallatin), nobody really thought my class would be anywhere like this at this point in the year,” he said. “It’s huge to have one more week with all these guys and all my friends, buddies, teammates I’ve been playing football with for a really long time.”
As the team has prepared for the rematch with the Bruins this week, memories from their first meeting serve as reminders for what needs to be improved this time around.
Wesche said that checklist includes winning the turnover battle, limiting penalties and improving the running game from the first game. Winning will be a challenge because Capital has so few weak spots, Wesche said.
“I feel like a lot of teams you can game plan, you can target a few players here or there who maybe aren’t as exceptional as the rest,” Wesche said, “and I think what stands out to me about Helena Capital is they have no holes on that team. … There’s a good reason they’re 11-0.”
With only so little time left for motivational speeches, Wesche told his players on Monday to be sure to embrace not only the opportunity ahead of them, but the experience as well. Not every team gets a chance to win a state title. Only a small fraction of athletes in any sport have their athletic careers end with happy memories or no regrets.
“I told them, ‘No matter what, it’s over after this. We got two work days, two prep days and then we’ve got a game and then it’s over. No matter what, win or lose, so enjoy this time, go and compete,’” Wesche said.
Wesche, for what it’s worth, also believes Capital — the undefeated team — carries all the pressure coming into this game. He doesn’t mind his team taking on the underdog role.
“I don’t think many people are going to give us a chance going into this game, and that’s fine because I kind of think that’s where we’ve been all year long,” Wesche said. “I don’t think many people have had us as a favorite in very many games. I read one preseason ranking and it had us as, like, 10th. Just being here now, we’ve proved a lot of people wrong. Why not one more week?”
