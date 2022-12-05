Let the news come to you

By Chronicle Staff

The Class AA football all-state lists were released last week with a handful of players from Bozeman and Gallatin earning recognition for their 2022 seasons.

For the Hawks, 16 players earned some level of distinction, along with 11 players for the Raptors. Bozeman’s season ended with a 9-3 record and a loss to Helena Capital in the state championship game. Gallatin had its best season in its three-year history, going 9-3 and winning a quarterfinal playoff game against Helena High before losing to the Hawks in the semifinals.


