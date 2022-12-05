The Class AA football all-state lists were released last week with a handful of players from Bozeman and Gallatin earning recognition for their 2022 seasons.
For the Hawks, 16 players earned some level of distinction, along with 11 players for the Raptors. Bozeman’s season ended with a 9-3 record and a loss to Helena Capital in the state championship game. Gallatin had its best season in its three-year history, going 9-3 and winning a quarterfinal playoff game against Helena High before losing to the Hawks in the semifinals.
Bozeman’s honorees included senior Jake Casagranda as first team quarterback and senior Luke Smith as first team tight end and defensive end. They were also named Eastern AA Offensive and Defensive MVP, respectfully.
Joining them on the all-state first team were senior Everett Carr (tackle), senior Austin Slate (center), junior Rocky Lencioni (wide receiver and honorable mention safety), junior Austin Baller (inside linebacker), junior Hudson Wiens (defensive lineman and second team offensive guard), senior Avery Allen (cornerback and honorable mention receiver) and sophomore Brady Casagranda (outside linebacker and honorable mention running back).
Junior Kellen Harrison was named second team safety, and junior Cordell Holzer was named second team nickelback and honorable mention long snapper.
Hawks who earned all-state honorable mention include junior Torin Jeske (tackle), senior Connor Nye (fullback), junior Quaid Ash (outside linebacker), senior Trent Syvertson (special teams player) and junior Harley Bianchini (cornerback).
On the Eastern AA all-conference first team from Bozeman’s offense were Jake Casagranda, Smith, Carr, Wiens, Slate and Lencioni. On the defensive first team were Smith, Wiens, Baller, Brady Casagranda, Holzer, Harrison and Allen.
Second team all-conference picks on offense included Jeske, Allen, Nye, Brady Casagranda and Holzer, and on defense included Ash, Lencioni and Bianchini. Syvertson was second team on special teams.
For Gallatin, senior Aidan Martin earned first team all-state honors at defensive end. He was joined on the first team by seniors Evan Cherry (cornerback) and Kyler Wolfgang (safety) and juniors Quinn Clark (wide receiver) and Joshua Woodberry (outside linebacker). Clark was also named an honorable mention at safety, and Cherry was a second team wide receiver.
Also on the first team was freshman Carter Dahlke as a punt returner. He was one of just three Class AA freshmen to be named all-state, and he was the only one to earn first-team honors at his position. Dahlke was also named honorable mention at kickoff returner and cornerback.
Raptors senior Garrett Dahlke was named a second team quarterback. Seniors Mason Christianson (center), Bryce Mikkelson (fullback) and Cooper Macbeth (defensive all-purpose) earned all-state honorable mention, as did junior Kyle Mounts (nickelback).
Clark and Cherry were also named first team all-conference on offense as receivers. On defense, Cherry was a first team cornerback, and Clark was second team safety.
Martin, Woodberry and Wolfgang earned all-conference first team honors on defense. Carter Dahlke was first team as punt returner and second team as kickoff returner and cornerback.
Christianson, Mikkelson and Garrett Dahlke also earned second team all-conference on offense. Mounts and Macbeth earned second team all-conference on defense.
At Belgrade, senior Asher Feddes was named second team all-state at inside linebacker. Senior teammate Wallace Baldwin was named honorable mention at H-back and at defensive lineman, and junior Daniel Marinko was named honorable mention at offensive tackle and at defensive end.
Marinko and Wallace were second team all-conference at both of their offensive and defensive positions. Feddes was second team at his linebacker spot.
