Bozeman, Galllatin players featured on East-West Shrine Game rosters By Chronicle Staff Dec 27, 2021 The rosters for the Montana East-West Shrine Game were released on Christmas Day and feature several players from the Gallatin Valley.Representing Bozeman on the East roster are safety Jase Applebee, defensive end Jaxon Cotton, offensive guard Jaden Perkins and wide receiver Bryson Zanto. From Gallatin, wide receiver Noah Dahlke, quarterback Braeden Mikkelson, defensive back Tyler Nansel and tight end Rylan Schlepp earned spots on the East roster. Bozeman offensive guard Jaren Perkins, Belgrade inside linebacker Austin Spangler and Gallatin defensive end Jake Vigen were all named as alternates for the East team. Manhattan defensive back Corban Johnson was named an alternate for the West roster.The 75th iteration of the game will be played June 18 in Great Falls. The East team will be coached by Mark Samson of Great Falls. The West will be coached by Bryce Carver of Hamilton.