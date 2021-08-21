top story Bozeman, Gallatin quarterbacks show well in team scrimmages By Parker Cotton Chronicle Staff Writer Parker Cotton Author email Aug 21, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Buy Now Bozeman junior Jake Casagrande (right) runs the ball during a scrimmage Saturday at Van Winkle Stadium. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Gallatin’s Jake Vigen looks to pass during a scrimmage Friday at Van Winkle Stadium. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Gallatin quarterback Braeden Mikkelson pulls back for a pass during a scrimmage Friday at Van Winkle Stadium. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. All eyes were on the quarterbacks in a pair of scrimmages this weekend for the city's two high school teams.At Gallatin, the position carries intrigue as incoming senior Jake Vigen has arrived and is challenging last year's starter Braeden Mikkelson, also a senior. At Bozeman, the Hawks are looking for a replacement for Jordan Jones and have landed on junior Jake Casagranda.On Friday, fans and family members got their first look at Gallatin's quarterbacks in a formal setting in 2021 at Van Winkle Stadium. On Saturday, it was Bozeman's turn, and while Casagranda is confirmed as the starter, his backups also performed well. This was among other scrimmages held for other sports leading up to the fall.Both football teams open the season on Friday — Gallatin against Missoula Big Sky at 7 p.m. at Van Winkle Stadium, and Bozeman at 7 p.m. at Helena Capital.Over the course of seven series during Friday’s scrimmage, Vigen and Mikkelson traded quarterbacking duties. Vigen led three scoring drives, while Mikkelson led one. Raptors head coach Hunter Chandler liked what he saw from both players.“They both worked with a similar supporting cast. I thought they both threw the ball well,” Chandler said. “Jake had a few nice runs, Braeden had a few nice runs. We’ll have to go back and look at the tape a little bit and see where we’re at. We’ve been evaluating them all summer. I think they both performed well, and we’re proud of them.”Vigen capped the first series of the scrimmage with a touchdown pass to senior receiver Michael Armstrong. On the third series — Vigen’s second — he had passes to the end zone tipped away and dropped on consecutive attempts from inside the red zone. But the unit still scored thanks to some strong running from senior running back Landry Cooley.On the seventh and final series, Vigen passed well to the sidelines to junior Garret Dahlke and found junior Jackson Putnam for a touchdown.Mikkelson also found Dahlke for two decent gains on the second series. The duo connected on a screen pass for a touchdown in the fourth series. Bryce Mikkelson — Braeden’s junior brother — rushed well during both stretches as well.Chandler said a starter would be decided later in the week. But he said the team has two talented options. “Jake has really good pocket presence. He throws a nice ball,” Chandler said. “Braeden is a very athletic kid. He has a strong arm. He makes really good plays with his feet. I think they both do different things well. They’re honestly really good complements to each other, but I feel really good about both of them.”For Bozeman on Saturday, head coach Levi Wesche projected similar optimism about his quarterback situation.In six series, four quarterbacks saw action. Freshman Kash Embry and sophomore Kellen Harrison led the first two, respectively, with Harrison scrambling for two long runs, including a nearly 30-yard touchdown. Sophomore Austin Baller led the third series and completed a screen pass for a touchdown to classmate Eric Jeske. Casagranda played the rest of the way, with brief relief from Harrison, and led two drives that ended with rushing scores from senior Jase Applebee and sophomore Milloy Mayer.Casagrada also had a ball tipped out of his hand at the line of scrimmage on the last play of the day. Junior defensive lineman Luke Smith caught it and returned it for a touchdown.The turnover aside, Wesche said Casagranda has earned the right to be the starter.“He’s played really well throughout the spring and in fall camp,” Wesche said. “To me, as far as processing defenses, he’s just a step ahead of everybody else.”Wesche said Baller would be Casagranda’s backup. Baller had a few nice plays at running back Saturday, and he’ll also be relied on as a linebacker.“He’s also been playing excellent, so he’s going to find a lot of time on the field, even if it’s not at quarterback,” Wesche said. “He’s just a very athletic, physical kid, and you’ve gotta find a way to make sure that kid gets on the field.”Harrison will play quarterback for the sophomore team and will be the backup at free safety on varsity, Wesche added.His praise of Casagranda also included his intelligence, confidence in himself and his height (6-foot-3) that allows him to see the field. Combined with his other physical tools, Wesche likes what he sees from Bozeman's top quarterback."He does a lot of things really well," Wesche said. "I think throwing the ball is probably his strength over running, but he's mobile enough that if the pocket breaks down he can make some plays with his feet. I just really like his makeup as a quarterback." Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. 