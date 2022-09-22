BHS GFHS football (copy)
Bozeman's Brady Casagranda sacks Great Falls quarterback Ashton Platt on Sept. 9 at Van Winkle Stadium. 

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

The Bozeman football team is coming off a 49-6 win over Belgrade last week and will look to move to 3-0 in the Eastern AA when Billings Skyview comes to Van Winkle Stadium on Friday.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Hawks (2-2) head coach Levi Wesche said the team has prioritized discipline in practices this week after penalties, dropped passes and poor tackling have been paint points through four games.

GHS BSHS football (copy)
Gallatin kick returner Carter Dahlke stiff arms Billings Senior’s Tanner Macy on Sept. 16 at Van Winkle Stadium.

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670.

@ByParkerCotton.

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

