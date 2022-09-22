The Bozeman football team is coming off a 49-6 win over Belgrade last week and will look to move to 3-0 in the Eastern AA when Billings Skyview comes to Van Winkle Stadium on Friday.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Hawks (2-2) head coach Levi Wesche said the team has prioritized discipline in practices this week after penalties, dropped passes and poor tackling have been paint points through four games.
“There are a lot of positives to build off of last week,” he said, “but we need to fix some of these small errors.”
The Falcons, despite an 0-4 start to the year, have moved the ball on offense, Wesche said, by leaning heavily on a triple-option attack led by quarterback Grayden Wilkinson, who has 174 rushing yards and one touchdown this season. As a passer, he has only completed 33% of his throws, and he has tossed six interceptions.
Defending the run is Wesche’s primary focus.
“We have to be extremely sound in our defense — having a guy for the dive back, having a guy for the quarterback and having a guy for the pitch back, making sure we’re doing our assignment every single down the correct way on defense and being able to make a tackle in space,” Wesche said. “All of that is going to be really important.”
The Hawks are just one of three teams in the Eastern AA to begin conference play 2-0, joining Great Falls CMR and Billings West. Only Helena Capital and Missoula Sentinel did so out west. A 3-0 start in league action would give Bozeman a little breathing room with “some really tough games coming down the stretch,” Wesche said.
“I feel like we’re starting to gain a little momentum, especially from Great Falls High on, and we just need to capitalize on that,” Wesche added. “We’ve got to learn to take those lessons we learned against two of the best teams in the state (Capital and Sentinel) and keep improving ourselves every week no matter who our opponent is.”
Gallatin, meanwhile, will be on the road at 7 p.m. Friday at Great Falls High. The Raptors are one week removed from one of their biggest wins as a program — a 14-10 come-from-behind victory against Billings Senior.
While Gallatin will look to build on that, head coach Hunter Chandler said each week is a “new journey.”
The Raptors will have to be mindful of, primarily, Rafe Longin and Reed Harris on both sides of the ball.
“They have a couple really top-end players,” Chandler said. “They’re going to be a really quality opponent, someone we’re going to have to be at our best (against) if we want a chance to win on Friday night.”
Chandler said the Raptors (3-1, 1-1) have been focusing mainly on offensive executions and defensive alignments this week in practice after the Senior win.
“I think the biggest thing on the offensive side of the ball is we’ve got to get points when we’re in the red zone,” he said. “We made multiple trips, we only came out with seven points. We’ve got to be able to convert and score in the red zone. And then on defense, just a few of those drives where we gave up a couple big plays, (that’s) bad communication and stuff that we can definitely clean up.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.