Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

The Bozeman football team has started 0-2 this year after losses to Helena Capital and Missoula Sentinel.

The Bruins staked their claim as one of the better teams in the state last week after taking down Billings West, the runner-up to Sentinel last season. The Spartans, meanwhile, kept their winning streak, now at 23 games, alive after beating the Hawks 29-7.

The road ahead gets no easier for Bozeman, as it welcomes Great Falls High (2-0) to Van Winkle Stadium at 7 p.m. Friday.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

Tags

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

Recommended for you