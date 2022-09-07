The Bozeman football team has started 0-2 this year after losses to Helena Capital and Missoula Sentinel.
The Bruins staked their claim as one of the better teams in the state last week after taking down Billings West, the runner-up to Sentinel last season. The Spartans, meanwhile, kept their winning streak, now at 23 games, alive after beating the Hawks 29-7.
The road ahead gets no easier for Bozeman, as it welcomes Great Falls High (2-0) to Van Winkle Stadium at 7 p.m. Friday.
The days leading up to that matchup have been filled with addressing some of the main concerns through two weeks.
“We just have not played a clean game yet,” Hawks head coach Levi Wesche said. “The offense hasn’t been good in the red zone and the defense is giving up too many big plays.”
The Hawks’ players have refused to let a sour start define them, though.
“You’ve just got to keep working every day and put it behind us and focus on what we’re doing,” junior linebacker Quaid Ash said. “No one’s obviously happy about it, but we played two solid teams and this week we’re playing another one, so we’re motivated to just be the best we can be.”
Wesche said he has taken a more diligent approach in practices. His coaching staff is holding the players “to a higher standard” than before. He said the players need “to prepare in a different way, a more effective way.”
Wesche added that dropped passes have been an issue, and other bad habits that he’s seen in practice have carried over into games.
“The first step is being nice and clean and playing with as much effort as we do during a game in practice so that we can be ready to go on Friday night,” he said.
The biggest challenge Great Falls poses is the presence of senior wide receiver Reed Harris, who played quarterback for the Bison last year and committed to Boston College as a receiver in the spring. Harris, at 6-foot-5 and 210 pounds, also held offers from Montana State and Montana, along with several FBS programs around the country.
In last year’s meeting with Bozeman — a 36-21 win for the Hawks — Harris completed 21 of 38 passes for 233 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also rushed for 36 yards.
As a receiver in 2022, he’s caught nine passes for 194 yards and two touchdowns. His longest reception has gone for 88 yards. He has also thrown two incomplete passes.
“They’re moving him around, doing a bunch of different things with him to get him involved in the game plan,” Wesche said. “He’s a vertical threat all the time. You’ve got to know your assignment and alignment and execute it at a high level.”
Also dangerous for the Bison is running back Rafe Longin, who has scored five rushing touchdowns and averaged 119.5 yards per game on the ground through two weeks. He also has two kickoff return touchdowns.
If the Hawks are going to turn around their season and start conference play on a high note, containing those two offensive threats will play a big part in the team’s success.
“I know how good of a team we are. We’ve just got to show it now,” senior receiver and defensive back Avery Allen said. “Just from training with these guys all summer, I know how good everyone is on this team. I know how much talent we have. We just got to put it to the test.”
Raptors face Billings West Thursday evening
Gallatin is 2-0 for the second time in its brief three-year history, also accomplishing the feat last season.
If the Raptors want to move to 3-0 for the first time as a program, they will have to take down Billings West, who head coach Hunter Chandler called the “kings of the East” last week. The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday in Billings.
The Golden Bears are off to an 0-2 start after a 24-21 loss to Sentinel and a 42-6 loss to Capital. Chandler said that record can’t be misinterpreted, though.
“They’re still a big, physical team,” he said. “We’re going to have to be at our best if we want to have a chance.”
Among all Class AA teams, the Raptors have the second-most total points (84) through two weeks, and they have allowed the fewest (six). Chandler said this week there was still plenty to shore up. And even at 0-2, West is a good measuring stick for other teams.
“Probably the biggest thing for us would be we need to figure out a way to play four quarters in all three phases,” Chandler said. “We’re excited for the opportunity to play a team like this and figure out where we’re at.”
While Oregon State commit Jacob Anderson has jumped out of the West film from his spot on the offensive and defensive lines, Chandler said Bears quarterback Drew McDowell (331 yards, two touchdowns, two interceptions so far) has made some really impressive throws this year.
Playing on Thursday means one fewer day to get ready, but Chandler said the team met on Monday and took advantage of the holiday.
“It just kind of accelerates everything obviously,” Chandler said of the short week. “You only have three days to prepare, and you better make them count.”
