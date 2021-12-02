Bozeman, Gallatin, Belgrade players earn all-Class AA honors By Chronicle Staff Dec 2, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now Gallatin's Noah Dahlke catches a pass before running for a touchdown on Oct. 7 in Belgrade. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Bozeman's Jase Applebee scores a touchdown against Great Falls CMR on Oct. 8 at Van Winkle Stadium. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Gallatin Valley was well represented on the all-Eastern AA and all-Class AA award lists released this week.Bozeman had 10 players recognized across the two lists, and Gallatin had a total of eight. Belgrade had four players honored.For the Hawks, Jase Applebee earned all-state honors on both sides of the ball. He was listed as a first-team all-state athlete on offense and a second-team safety. He was also named first-team all-conference as an offensive athlete, along with second-team safety and kickoff returner. Wide receiver Bryson Zanto joined Applebee on the all-state first team. Quarterback Jake Casagranda, defensive end Jaxon Cotton, H-back Luke Smith, cornerback Avery Allen and offensive guard Jaden Perkins were named to the all-state second team.On the all-conference list, Casagranda and Perkins were on the first team. Smith and Allen were on the second team along with Brady Casagranda (inside linebacker), Cordell Holzer (long snapper) and Jaren Perkins (offensive guard). Zanto was named a first-team receiver and a second-team cornerback. Cotton was a first-team pick on defense and a second-team selection at tight end. At Gallatin, Rylan Schlepp (tight end), Noah Dahlke (receiver) and Tyler Nansel (cornerback) all earned first-team all-state and all-conference honors. Dahlke was also listed on the all-conference second team at cornerback.Also on the all-conference second team were Bryce Mikkelson (fullback), Braeden Mikkelson (athlete), Jake Vigen (defensive lineman), Corbin Holzer (outside linebacker) and Michael Armstrong (safety).For Belgrade, Asher Feddes was named a second-team all-state linebacker, pairing the honor with a first-team all-conference selection at the position.On the second-team all-conference list, H-back Austin Spangler, defensive end Hunter Groff and inside linebacker Tyrus Hardy all earned recognition. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Conference First Team American Football Sport Honor Jaden Perkins Avery Allen Noah Dahlke Bryson Zanto Recommended for you #mtscores Tweets