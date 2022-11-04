The bye week did not succeed in slowing down Bozeman. Kalispell Glacier had no luck either.
The Hawks pushed their winning streak to eight games Friday with a 31-23 Class AA quarterfinal win against the Wolfpack at Van Winkle Stadium. Bozeman forced three turnovers in the first quarter alone and turned each one into points, setting the team up well for a trip to the Class AA semifinals for the first time since 2020.
Glacier’s last score in the final minute made the final margin appear a little closer than the game actually was. The Hawks (8-2) outgained their visitors by a single yard (338-337), but Bozeman was more efficient with the yards it gained. Despite the margin and the similar yardage, it was still an impressive showing from the Hawks defense.
“The defense was amazing,” Hawks head coach Levi Wesche said. “We pursued to the ball. We took away the deep stuff. We forced turnovers, especially in the first half. That’s what we had to do if we wanted to win.”
Glacier entered Friday averaging 45.8 points per game, and Bozeman’s defense limited the Wolfpack (7-4) to its second-lowest scoring output of the season. The Hawks established themselves early, recovering a fumble on Glacier’s second offensive play. Three plays later, quarterback Jake Casagranda found tight end Luke Smith for a touchdown, and Bozeman was in business.
“It gets everyone hype, and everyone gets excited,” said lineman Malloy Mayer, who recovered the fumble after Avery Allen forced it out. “It sets the tone for the rest of the game.
“We had been hearing that they’re the No. 1 offense, and we’re a pretty good defense. We just prepared for it and wanted to shut them out.”
After the teams traded punts on their second drives, Glacier quarterback Gage Sliter passed to Bridger Smith for a first down near midfield. His next pass, though, was intercepted by Bozeman’s Cordell Holzer, who returned it to the Wolfpack 35-yard line. Less than three minutes later, Casagranda found receiver Rocky Lencioni for a 5-yard touchdown.
Glacier’s first chance to score came near the end of the opening quarter after defensive back Alex Hausmann tipped the ball on an option play and recovered it at Bozeman’s 14.
The next three plays were indicative of Bozeman’s activity on defense as well as Glacier’s poor luck in general. First, Allen snuffed out a trick play in the backfield and forced a loss of 9 yards. On second down, Sliter was pushed out of the pocket and rolled to his right. He found receiver Kaid Buls alone in the back of the end zone, but the ball slipped out of his hands. Sliter targeted the end zone on third down, but Kellen Harrison — who had three interceptions in Bozeman’s win over Billings West to end the regular season — picked it off and returned it to his team’s 33-yard line.
Bozeman’s ensuing drive lasted 13 plays and 67 yards, well into the second quarter, and Casagranda passed to Allen for a 9-yard score to cap it.
“We only had three scores in the first half, and they all came off turnovers,” Wesche said. “Some of them were longer fields than others, but anytime you can get a score is huge.”
The Wolfpack got on the board following a long drive on its next series. Running back Jackson Hensley punched in from 1 yard out with 3 minutes, 15 seconds left in the half. But the damage had been done.
“It’s important, putting them behind and taking advantage on offense,” Allen said.
Bozeman’s offense slowed down in the second half, but it had enough explosiveness left in it to score before two minutes had elapsed in the third quarter. After a long return from Allen set the Hawks up at the 32, Lencioni caught his second touchdown pass of the game for a 28-7 lead.
Lencioni later added a 24-yard field goal to complete Bozeman’s scoring.
Glacier had a flash of hope in the fourth quarter, getting touchdowns from Hausmann on a 20-yard pass and Kash Goicoechea on a 1-yard run followed by two-point conversions each time. But onside kicks after both went in Bozeman’s favor.
“We came out strong, and I think toward the end I think we let up a little, thinking it was over,” said Mayer, who had four tackles. “We kind of gave them another breath, but we sealed it.”
Casagranda finished 19 of 24 for 221 yards and the four touchdowns. He also added 38 yards on the ground. Connor Nye Led with 44 yards rushing, and Brady Casagranda tallied 29 yards. Allen had 55 receiving yards on six catches, and Smith caught three balls for 51 yards. Lencioni finished with four catches for 47 yards. Allen also led the team with seven tackles, including a sack.
Bozeman was penalized 10 times Friday for 74 yards, which stood out as one of the more important things to correct before facing Gallatin in the semifinals next Friday. The Hawks defeated the Raptors 38-14 on Oct. 14. Now, the Raptors stand in their way of the state championship game. To beat Gallatin a second time will require playing better than they did in the first meeting, Wesche said.
“They’re a better team right now than when we played them. I’d like to think we’re a better team too,” Wesche said. “It’s very difficult to beat anybody twice. We have to prepare the right way.
“It’s going to be exciting for the Bozeman community. I think it’s pretty cool that two of the top four teams in the state reside in Bozeman. That’s pretty awesome in and of itself.”
