The bye week did not succeed in slowing down Bozeman. Kalispell Glacier had no luck either.

The Hawks pushed their winning streak to eight games Friday with a 31-23 Class AA quarterfinal win against the Wolfpack at Van Winkle Stadium. Bozeman forced three turnovers in the first quarter alone and turned each one into points, setting the team up well for a trip to the Class AA semifinals for the first time since 2020.

Glacier’s last score in the final minute made the final margin appear a little closer than the game actually was. The Hawks (8-2) outgained their visitors by a single yard (338-337), but Bozeman was more efficient with the yards it gained. Despite the margin and the similar yardage, it was still an impressive showing from the Hawks defense.


Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

