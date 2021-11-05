Bozeman football season ends with playoff loss to Helena By Parker Cotton Chronicle Staff Writer Parker Cotton Author email Nov 5, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 5 Helena receiver Chase McGurran (7) and quarterback Kaden Huot (12) celebrate a touchdown in the first half. Shawn Raecke/Contributed Bozeman receiver Bryson Zanto makes a catch in the first half. Shawn Raecke/Contributed Bozeman quarterback Jake Casagranda looks to pass against Helena in the first half of Friday's game at Van Winkle Stadium. Shawn Raecke/Contributed Bozeman receiver Bryson Zanto is tripped up after a big gain Friday. (Shawn Raecke/Contributed) Shawn Raecke/Contributed Helena quarterback Kaden Huot scrambles for yardage as Bozeman's Jaden Perkins gives chase during the first half. The 10 seniors walked hand in hand for 100 yards, from the south end zone to the north, while teammates behind them offered applause.They crossed over the goal line. Bozeman head coach Levi Wesche, who had followed behind, embraced one after another."That you love them, and that you'll always be there for them," Wesche said of what he tells players once they've run out of high school football to play. "They did it the right way." The Hawks came to the end of their season Friday night, suffering a 42-7 loss to Helena High in the Class AA quarterfinals at Van Winkle Stadium.The Bengals, the Western AA's No. 3 seed, had been eliminated in this round by Bozeman each of the last two seasons. They exacted some measure of revenge behind senior quarterback Kaden Huot’s three total touchdowns.The Hawks were shorthanded due to injuries — most notably to senior running back Jase Applebee — and fielded a much younger team.“I think we have some really good football players, but they’re a little more mature than us right now, a little bit stronger,” Wesche said. “They came in motivated, and it showed. ... I just think, in the end, they were a little too much for us at this point.”Bozeman’s loss was borne of a lack of answers for Huot — a University of Montana commit — and a stagnant offense.Conversely, the Bengals (9-2) scored a pair of touchdowns in each of the first two quarters.They started early, scoring three plays into the game. Following a pair of good runs, Huot found Kade Schlepp for a 42-yard touchdown before 90 seconds had elapsed. And near the end of the opening quarter, Huot scored on a 4-yard rushing touchdown, capping a drive the quarterback kept alive by scrambling for 28 yards on third-and-30.In between the Bengals’ drives, Bozeman’s offense was moving well before a Jake Casagranda pass over the middle was tipped by Helena linebacker Marcus Evans and then intercepted by Gavin Thennis.“I thought we had a really good first drive,” Wesche said. “An unfortunate tipped interception really stymied everything, some of the momentum we had. I probably should have been a little less aggressive on our second-down calls. I put us in a hole at times.” In the second quarter, Bozeman punted twice and Helena tacked on a 15-yard scoring pass from Huot to Chase McGurran followed later by a 9-yard touchdown rush by Cade Holland. The pass to McGurran was particularly impressive, as Huot swung his right arm low to zip a pass to the team’s leading receiver.Bozeman’s offense, feeling the effects of missing Applebee because of a broken clavicle, struggled to get a running game going.Brady Casagranda, Jake’s younger brother, scored Bozeman’s only touchdown on a 3-yard rush in the fourth quarter. That play was set up by the team’s longest play of the day, a 46-yard catch by Avery Allen.Jake Casagranda had just the one interception and finished 15-of-26 passing for 180 yards.On the other side of the field, Huot completed 12 passes for 178 yards and two scores. Helena racked up 256 yards rushing, led by 115 from Holland. Huot added 67 more yards on the ground and Evans had 61.Holland and Evans each contributed 3-yard touchdown runs in the second half to complete Helena’s scoring.“They came out and threw the ball on us pretty well and started moving the ball really well, and we just couldn’t really stop it,” Bozeman senior receiver Bryson Zanto said. “We didn’t get any big stops when we needed to.”Zanto led Bozeman’s receivers with 10 catches for 107 yards. His longest play came on a diving one-handed catch for 25 yards on third down right at the end of the first quarter.After the game, Zanto and his teammates and family members shared hugs.“Once your senior year comes and the season starts, games start every week and it goes by really fast,” he said.Bozeman’s season ended with a 5-5 overall record — a season that also included losses to Missoula Sentinel, Helena Capital and Billings West. The only team to beat Bozeman this year that didn't make it to the quarterfinals of the playoffs was Billings Senior, which was eliminated last week. It was a gauntlet of a schedule, and Wesche expects the Hawks to continue growing from here."I thought all year long our kids played above what everyone outside our office thought their potential was," Wesche said. "We had the hardest nonconference schedule in the state and then we go into a really good Eastern conference and we're able to take second. I'm pretty proud of us. I'm not happy, I don't like losing, but I think we're moving in the right direction." Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton. 