After an 0-2 start to the season for both teams, Bozeman and Billings West have each pieced together six-game winning streaks. One of those will end on Friday as the teams meet for the Eastern AA championship.
“Schedule makers knew what they were doing when they made Bozeman versus West the last game of the year,” Hawks junior Rocky Lencioni said.
The order of conference opponents is, in fact, randomized every two years, but Bozeman and West have completed their seasons against each other each of the last two cycles, dating back to 2019. The point remains, though, that for either team to win the East crown, it has to go through the other. Kickoff an Van Winkle Stadium is set for 7 p.m.
“It feels right,” Lencioni said. “It’s a chance for us to clean some history up.”
Indeed, the Hawks are hoping to atone for last season’s finale — a 35-3 road loss to the Golden Bears. Additionally, Bozeman lost two games to West by a combined 11 points in 2020: in the regular season finale and in the state semifinals.
Before the additions of Gallatin and Belgrade into Class AA as geographic opponents, West had served as a primary rival for Bozeman in most sports. That rivalry in football has grown more intense in recent years as the schools have routinely contended for the league’s top seed.
“I would say since ‘17, absolutely, this has been it for our football team,” Hawks head coach Levi Wesche said. “It’s been fun. There are a great group of coaches (at West). They’ve got competitive teams every single year. I think we’ve been playing for the conference championship, vying for the conference championship, since ‘18, it’s been either one or the other. That’s been really exciting as well.”
This season’s matchup carries extra importance as the teams enter with identical records. A first-round bye in the playoffs is secured for both of them by virtue of their wins over Gallatin this season, but having the No. 1 seed makes navigating the playoffs much easier.
The playoff scenarios aside, though, Wesche said it’s vital to complete the regular season with as strong of a performance as possible.
“I think the championship is big. I think not backing into the playoffs is even bigger,” he said. “You want to go into the playoffs on a high note and have a little momentum. Unfortunately, last year we weren’t able to do that, and I think it cost us a little bit going into the playoffs along with injuries and other things. You want to feel good about yourself going into that second season. The bye helps because if you’re banged up you can get healthy, but you definitely want to go in on a win.”
After last year’s loss to West, the Hawks had their bye week but lost 42-7 at home to Helena High the next week. It’s that kind of letdown in the postseason the Hawks will be looking to avoid.
Bozeman hasn’t lost since the opening two weeks of the season to Helena Capital and Missoula Sentinel, currently the first and third teams in the Western AA standings, respectively. In six wins since then, the Hawks have won by an average of 31 points while allowing an average of 10.3 points per game and never more than 14. Bozeman’s offense has scored an average of 41.3 points in those wins, with 36 or more in each of the last five.
“I’d say the practices have gotten more intense and we’re more focused in,” junior lineman Hudson Wiens said. “After that 0-2 start, everyone was tired of losing, so we just tried to flip the switch and we started taking off, started really taking practice seriously.”
West also opened the season with losses to Capital and Sentinel but has won its last six games by an average of 21.3 points.
Wesche said much of West’s success can be attributed to its play on the offensive line and in the front six of the defense.
“They are just physical, and they will get after you,” he said. “They’ve got (Jacob Anderson, an Oregon State commit), but it’s not just him. It’s all of them. They all play with a very physical mindset. They run pretty well, and they are strong and physical and will punch you in the mouth. Definitely the most physical team we’ve seen since the first two weeks of the year.”
Wesche remembers the Hawks earning a close win against Gallatin last season in the week before facing West. The preparation in practice this week has included not getting caught up in last week’s win against the Raptors to avoid another similar outcome.
“We’re playing a great team. There are no easy games for us from here on out,” Wesche said. “It’s playoff football and everything has implications and if you don’t prepare the right way you’re going to get stung. We came off a big, emotional win last year against Gallatin, but we did not come out and play very well against West last year. They were a great team, all credit to them, but we didn’t play very well. They pushed us around big time. Hopefully we’ve learned our lesson.”
In addition to better weeks of practice, Hawks players said they regrouped after their two losses, in part, because of the knowledge that all of their goals were still ahead of them.
“Wesche reminded us we can still attain all of our goals, and that’s the message every week: get to that next goal,” Lencioni said. “Obviously become Eastern conference champs this week, but it extends past that as well.”
