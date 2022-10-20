Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

After an 0-2 start to the season for both teams, Bozeman and Billings West have each pieced together six-game winning streaks. One of those will end on Friday as the teams meet for the Eastern AA championship.

“Schedule makers knew what they were doing when they made Bozeman versus West the last game of the year,” Hawks junior Rocky Lencioni said.

The order of conference opponents is, in fact, randomized every two years, but Bozeman and West have completed their seasons against each other each of the last two cycles, dating back to 2019. The point remains, though, that for either team to win the East crown, it has to go through the other. Kickoff an Van Winkle Stadium is set for 7 p.m.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

Recommended for you