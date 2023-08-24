Losing in the state championship game last November is sure to be a strong motivator for the Bozeman High football team this fall.
But at the same time, Hawks head coach Levi Wesche wants his players to understand that reaching that point again is not a foregone conclusion. There is a lot of work to be done just to be in contention for a playoff seed, to say nothing of actually winning a state title.
Bozeman will look to find that balance as the 2023 season begins Friday night with a 7 p.m. home game against Helena High at Van Winkle Stadium. The next three months could very well be quite special, but the Hawks will have to put in the effort to make them so.
“There’s a lot of meat left on that bone. And if you’re satisfied with being number two, then that’s not a good sign for us to begin with,” Wesche said. “We’re very hungry after that. We didn’t feel like we put our best foot forward in that last game. And that’s a sour taste left in everybody’s mouth, so that’s good motivation.”
Noting that none of this year’s opponents will care about how good Bozeman was last year — the Eastern AA champion after seven straight wins to close the regular season — Wesche said a big point of emphasis this preseason has been steady improvement, one day and one practice at a time.
“We’ve got to write our history now,” he said.
Though the Hawks will have to replace a few all-state performers, Bozeman returns a healthy amount of talent on both sides of the ball.
In particular, Wesche is excited about the experience on the offensive line. Left tackle Malloy Mayer, center Hudson Wiens, right guard Will Mitchell and right tackle Torin Jeske are all seniors and all started games last season.
“We’re a little bigger than we’ve been in the past couple years,” Wesche said, “so I think the offseason in the weight room for some of these returning starters is gonna be very evident when they step on the field.”
Rocky Lencioni is back as the team’s leading receiver from a year ago, when he caught 56 passes for 11 touchdowns and 966 yards — netting him first team all-state honors. His yardage total was second among Class AA receivers. No other returning Hawks receiver had more than Harley Bianchini’s 12 receptions (for 108) yards, so more pass catchers will have to emerge.
Wesche expects three or four players to rotate in at running back. That group will likely be led by junior Brady Casagranda (635 yards, six TDs last season) and senior Jack O’Brien (147 yards in 5 games).
Quarterback is the biggest question mark after the graduation of all-stater Jake Casagranda. Junior Kash Embry and senior Kellen Harrison (a second team all-state safety last year with five interceptions) have been the preseason candidates to take over at that spot.
“They’ve both put their best foot forward and played really well through fall ball,” Wesche said.
The coach added that it would hurt to lose Harrison on defense, but making the right decision at quarterback takes precedence.
“We’re gonna weigh out everything,” he said. “We just want to make sure we got the best team on the field.”
Bozeman’s defense will feature nine returning starters, which Wesche hopes is a precursor to great continuity within the unit.
He called Wiens — who is committed to Montana State as a defensive lineman — a “game changer” at nose tackle. Wiens was a first team all-state D-lineman last year and a second team pick as an offensive guard. And Wesche figures Mayer will be in one of the defensive end spots.
The most experienced group is the linebackers, which features seniors Quaid Ash and Austin Baller alongside Casagranda. All three are three-year starters, and Baller and Casagranda were first team all-state selections last season while Ash was an honorable mention.
“We feel really strongly about how well they’re going to play this year,” Wesche said.
Bianchini (all-state honorable mention) will be at one cornerback spot, but finding a replacement for Avery Allen will be tough on the other side. Elsewhere in the secondary, senior Cordell Holzer, a sure tackler at nickelback, returns after being second team all-state last year. And Lencioni remains a threat after having five interceptions at safety in 2022, leading to an all-state honorable mention selection at that position.
Wesche has high expectations for Lencioni on both sides of the ball.
“He’s only gotten better from last year. He’s hungry,” he said. “He didn’t sit there and rest on what he accomplished last year. He really wants to take his game to another level, and it’s shown. He’s blocked stronger than last year at this time, which I’m excited to see.”
Bozeman’s 2022 season featured consecutive losses to Helena Capital and Missoula Sentinel to start the season. The Hawks then regrouped and tore through the Eastern AA and the first two rounds of the playoffs — beating Kalispell Glacier and Gallatin en route to the title game. Matched against Capital in the championship on a frigid evening, the Hawks played the Bruins close for the first three quarters but had several miscues later on that led to a three-touchdown defeat.
Bozeman finished the season 9-3. If the Hawks are to contend for a state championship again, Wesche would like to do so without the non-conference losses to start the season.
“We’ve been 0-4 in the non-conference the last two years, and I’d like to see us change that trend around,” he said.
After Helena this week, the Hawks are on the road at longtime rival Butte next Friday. Bozeman last played the Bengals in the 2021 semifinals, a lopsided home loss, and last played Butte in the 2019 state championship game, a 49-28 win for Bozeman in Butte’s stadium.
“Our non-conference schedule is not easy. We’re going to be very much tested,” Wesche said, noting how strong both programs still are. “The challenges before us are very staggering. And they have to understand that and accept that challenge and not worry about what they hope is going to happen 12 weeks from now.”
