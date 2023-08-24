Let the news come to you

Losing in the state championship game last November is sure to be a strong motivator for the Bozeman High football team this fall.

But at the same time, Hawks head coach Levi Wesche wants his players to understand that reaching that point again is not a foregone conclusion. There is a lot of work to be done just to be in contention for a playoff seed, to say nothing of actually winning a state title.

Bozeman will look to find that balance as the 2023 season begins Friday night with a 7 p.m. home game against Helena High at Van Winkle Stadium. The next three months could very well be quite special, but the Hawks will have to put in the effort to make them so.


Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

