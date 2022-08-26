Luke Smith made a pair of highlight plays that resulted in touchdowns. Rocky Lencioni emerged as a playmaker on both offense and defense after being limited to kicking duties last year.
Their fingerprints were all over Bozeman’s game against Helena Capital Friday evening, but the Bruins seemingly had a rebuttal for every smidge of momentum the Hawks managed to create.
Smith caught a tying touchdown over the middle with 9 minutes, 50 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, but Capital quarterback Joey Michelotti led the Bruins on a go-ahead drive that took up several minutes. Capital emerged with a 28-21 victory at Van Winkle Stadium in the season opener for both teams. Hayden Opitz, a tight end/linebacker who is committed to the University of Montana, scored from 3 yards out to put the Bruins ahead for good.
For much of the second half, though, the Bozeman defense did everything it needed to do in preventing Capital from extending its 21-14 lead.
“They were great the whole game minus a couple broken assignments for big plays,” Hawks head coach Levi Wesche said. “If you take away those few big plays, our defense played pretty dang good tonight.”
That steadfastness paid off and, paired with a nice drive spanning the end of the third quarter into the fourth, allowed Smith to catch a 9-yard touchdown that briefly tied the game at 21.
Smith also blocked a Capital punt in the first quarter, and teammate Quaid Ash recovered the ball and returned it 10 yards for a score that, at the time, tied the game 7-7.
“He’s had a great two-a-days. I feel like he’s competing as hard as he can compete,” Wesche said of Smith. “I’m proud of what he did for us. We all have areas we have to improve, we all missed assignments tonight, but Luke was definitely a bright spot at times.”
Smith caught five passes for 41 yards. He also had two tackles, including 1.5 for a loss.
After Opitz’s score, Bozeman’s ensuing drive ended on a fourth-down pass from Jake Casagranda that was tipped over the middle by Capital linebacker Joey Lauerman. After forcing another Capital punt, Bozeman’s last series ended on a long pass off of Lencioni’s hands on fourth down with about 90 seconds left.
That missed connection notwithstanding, Lencioni, a junior, emerged as Casagranda’s favorite target. He hauled in 10 catches for 120 yards. His evening included a 23-yard touchdown catch late in the second quarter that knotted the game at 14.
Defensively, Lencioni had four tackles and an interception.
“I think it’s really cool, it kind of gives him an opportunity. Last year he was kind of in the seniors’ shadow,” Smith said of Lencioni. “But his kicking is also improved. … As a receiver, I think he’s doing great. He’s definitely a big threat on the offensive side. That’ll draw more defensive players to him and get some other guys open. I think he’s going to have a heck of a year.”
Bozeman’s biggest issue was stopping Capital’s Tom Carter, a senior running back.
Michelotti found Carter — who was split out wide — for an 80-yard touchdown pass to break the earlier 7-7 tie. And after Lencioni’s score, Carter capped a six-play, 80-yard drive with a 3-yard touchdown run.
“That Carter kid is a hell of a player and we got tripped up coming out of our backpedal and he just got a step on us,” Wesche said, describing Carter’s touchdown catch-and-run that he made over two defensive backs.
It was Carter’s only catch, but he also carried the ball 22 times for 91 yards.
“That’s as good and physical of a team running the football as we’re probably going to see all year long,” Wesche said.
Michelotti finished 10-of-20 passing for 217 yards. He also had a touchdown pass in the first quarter that went to Nick Michelotti to open the scoring.
Bozeman struggled to get its own running game in gear, with Casagranda leading the way with 21 yards on 10 attempts. Jack O’Brien had 11 yards, and Brady Casagranda had 8. Jake Casagranda was 22-of-44 passing for 226 yards, but he was also intercepted twice.
Wesche told his team afterward that he loved the effort it played with Friday. There is still plenty to clean up before the team faces two-time defending state champion Missoula Sentinel this upcoming Thursday.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.