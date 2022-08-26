Let the news come to you

Luke Smith made a pair of highlight plays that resulted in touchdowns. Rocky Lencioni emerged as a playmaker on both offense and defense after being limited to kicking duties last year.

Their fingerprints were all over Bozeman’s game against Helena Capital Friday evening, but the Bruins seemingly had a rebuttal for every smidge of momentum the Hawks managed to create.

Smith caught a tying touchdown over the middle with 9 minutes, 50 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, but Capital quarterback Joey Michelotti led the Bruins on a go-ahead drive that took up several minutes. Capital emerged with a 28-21 victory at Van Winkle Stadium in the season opener for both teams. Hayden Opitz, a tight end/linebacker who is committed to the University of Montana, scored from 3 yards out to put the Bruins ahead for good.

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

