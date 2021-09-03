top story Bozeman football drops home opener against Missoula Sentinel By Parker Cotton Chronicle Staff Writer Parker Cotton Author email Sep 3, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 7 Buy Now Bozeman’s Jake CasaGranda hands the ball off to Jase Applebee on Friday. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Missoula Sentinel's Drew Klumph attempts to intercept a pass to Bozeman's Bryson Zanto on Friday at Van Winkle Stadium. The play was ruled a reception for Zanto. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Bozeman's Jake CasaGranda hands the ball off to Jase Applebee on Friday at Van Winkle Stadium. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Bozeman takes the field before playing Missoula Sentinel on Friday at Van Winkle Stadium. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Bozeman celebrates a touchdown Friday at Van Winkle Stadium. Time and again, Missoula Sentinel struggled to move the ball on first and second down.Time and again, Bozeman didn't stop the Spartans on third and fourth.No third down conversion was as damaging, though, as a fourth-quarter burst through the middle of the line by Sentinel quarterback Zac Crews, a run that went 53 yards for a touchdown and put to rest the hopes of a Hawks upset. Crews, a Montana commit at defensive end, was responsible for a trio of touchdowns in Sentinel's 34-14 win Friday evening at Van Winkle Stadium."He breaks a lot of tackles. He’s really good with his feet,” Bozeman head coach Levi Wesche said. “He keeps plays alive and that’s really hard on a defense. He broke contain on us and extended plays that we felt we should have had him. He’s a pretty special player.”Sentinel held a 21-14 lead at halftime, and both teams slogged through a scoreless third quarter. The Spartans secured control of the game on Crews’ run and, in doing so, moved to 2-0 this season.“Sentinel’s a great team,” Wesche said. “They have speed and strength everywhere.”While the long run at the start of the fourth quarter gave the Spartans a two-score lead with 10 minutes, 19 seconds to play, it also neutralized a controversial sequence that went in Bozeman’s favor right before halftime.Sentinel’s Drew Klumph tracked a pass from Bozeman quarterback Jake CasaGranda down the right sideline.He secured his arms around the ball and fell to the turf, battling Hawks wide receiver Bryson Zanto on the way down. The Bozeman senior could only hope to dislodge the ball or take it away cleanly.He did neither, but he created enough of what could only be considered a tie for the football. As a result, the referees awarded the ball to the Hawks, and Zanto’s teammate Jase Applebee scored an 8-yard rushing touchdown a few plays later.Wesche thought the referees took too long to discuss what he considered a straightforward play.“Dual possession always goes to the offensive player. We were on offense, so I thought it was pretty cut and dry,” he said. “They both had it, so honestly I didn’t even understand why we were having a conversation.” Crews, who was a first team all-state selection at tight end and defensive end a year ago, is serving as Sentinel’s quarterback this season. He opened the game with an 11-yard rushing touchdown, and he added a 17-yard scoring pass to Joseph Weida later in the first quarter for an early 14-0 lead. Both of those touchdowns came on third down.Stopping the Spartans on third and fourth down was a pain point for the Hawks, as several stout defensive efforts on first and second down went for naught on the latter downs for much of the first half.The Hawks (0-2) registered a particularly timely defensive stop in the opening minutes of the second quarter, though. Crews completed a third-down pass to Peyton Stevens at the 5-yard line but was sacked on the ensuing first down. Bozeman junior defensive back Avery Allen then tipped away consecutive passes in the end zone. Sentinel’s Quentin Schraeder followed with a missed 30-yard field goal.Bozeman got on the board on the next drive with a Zanto 49-yard touchdown on a screen pass. He received perfectly placed blocks along the right sideline from Hudson Weins and Austin Slate, among others, and only had to beat a defensive back on his way to the end zone.Sentinel answered almost exactly two minutes later, with a Kellen Curtiss 1-yard touchdown with 2:56 to play before halftime.Zanto’s reception — or Klumph’s interception, depending on the vantage point — came early in the next series, with 2:34 to play. After several minutes of deliberation by the referees, the ball was awarded to the Hawks, which drew an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty out of Sentinel head coach Dane OIiver. That set up Bozeman inside the red zone, and Applebee scored a few plays later to cut the lead to 21-14 at halftime.“I felt like we had momentum,” Wesche said. “We’re toe-to-toe with the No. 1 team in the state. We’re throwing punches and landing them at that point. I felt really good going into halftime.”Ultimately, the problems on third down persisted, and Sentinel escaped with the win.Wesche said he thought Sentinel, the defending Class AA champion, made smart second-half adjustments in the secondary to take away plays Bozeman was able to make in the first half. The missed assignments on defense, which he mostly attributed to poor tackling, didn't help matters."For us, we've got to cut out the mental errors if we're going to play to our potential," Wesche said. "I think we've showed in our nonconference schedule that we can be a team that can win a few ball games here and there, but we're just young and we've really got to work on growing up fast and not making those same mental mistakes over and over again."Later in the fourth quarter, Klumph also earned a proper and indisputable interception that set up a 1-yard rushing touchdown from Adam Jones with 1:37 to play.Bozeman remains winless, but through two games, Wesche remains encouraged."We made big strides this week," he said. "No excuses because winning's what it's about at the next level, but I am very proud of the strides our team made from Week 1 to Week 2." 