Two second-quarter touchdowns gave Bozeman a cushion. A fourth-quarter defensive stand kept it safe.
The Hawks won 21-13 over Billings West on a rainy Friday evening at Van Winkle Stadium to become Eastern AA champions for the first time since their state title-winning year of 2019.
Bozeman’s offense scored all of its points in the first half and relied heavily on the defense the rest of the way.
Head coach Levi Wesche likened the game to a postseason affair, where winning big or winning pretty doesn’t matter. All that matters is the win.
“Playoff football is ugly football sometimes,” he said. “You’ve got to be able to win when it’s raining or whatever and find a way. And we found a way, and I think really good teams do that.”
The Hawks (7-2, 7-0) will host home playoff games through at least the semifinals as a result of their efforts. Both they and the Golden Bears (6-3, 6-1) had first-round byes secured entering the game, but the order of the top two seeds wasn’t decided until Bozeman’s Harley Bianchini knocked down a pass from West quarterback Drew McDowell in the end zone as time expired.
The Bears got as far as Bozeman’s 8-yard line on a first-down rush. Then Cordell Holzer broke up a pass to running back Daniel Teerink in the end zone on second down, and McDowell overthrew a receiver on third. Bianchini’s coverage came next and continued a trend of strong defensive back play in the game that also included three interceptions by Kellen Harrison.
“Our team is so resilient,” Harrison said. “We bent, but we didn’t break.”
The deciding sequence on offense came much earlier, when Bozeman converted a fourth down in West’s territory in the second quarter. Needing 2 yards, Hawks quarterback Jake Casagranda found tight end Luke Smith with a short pass that he took 27 yards for a score. After the teams traded touchdowns on the first two drives, Smith’s touchdown gave Bozeman its first lead.
West had a promising start to its next series, with a long pass from McDowell into Hawks territory. An illegal block on the next play, though, backed up the Bears, and they were later forced to punt.
Bozeman needed just two plays and 18 seconds to score after regaining possession on its own 20. Casagranda found Rocky Lencioni for a short catch, and the receiver criss-crossed the field for a 28-yard gain. Casagranda then found a wide open Smith for 52 yards and a two-score lead.
“Great play call by coach (Robert) Boyle. He just got it right on that one,” Wesche said. “We caught them in what we wanted, and it was a great throw and catch.”
The only scoring of the second half came on a 6-yard rush from McDowell with 6:43 remaining.
At the start of the game, West used 11 plays to go 78 yards for a score. Running back Malachi Claunch carried in from 6 yards out for the first lead.
Bozeman tied it with a seven-play, 80-yard drive of its own, capped by a 4-yard rush by Casagranda.
The offense stalled both ways after that. Over the next six combined drives, the teams punted four times and threw two interceptions. Harrison’s first takeaway came in the first quarter, but Casagranda was picked off on the very next play. No harm done for either team.
Smith’s touchdowns changed that and gave the Hawks enough points to hang on. He finished with four catches for 94 yards along with nine tackles. Lencioni had six catches for 107 yards. Casagranda finished 14 of 31 for 252 yards. Harrison’s final two interceptions came in the second half.
