As the public address announcer introduced Bozeman, Jordan Jones carried the Hawks’ flag across the field, sprinted to the 50-yard line and slammed the pole into the ground.
Jones’ teammates mobbed him. They hollered with excitement. They were on a mission.
It was an emphatic gesture followed by an emphatic win.
“I just wanted them to know that this is our field,” said Jones, who threw three touchdown passes.
In the first ever crosstown football game between Bozeman (4-1) and Gallatin (1-5), the Hawks cruised to a 51-0 win. The defending Class AA champions took care of business against a team without any seniors. The team with just one loss beat the team with just one win.
But what happened Thursday was bigger. It signified Bozeman’s transformation.
“You don’t get a whole lot of firsts in life,” Hawks senior Kenneth Eiden IV said. “It was pretty fun to have a first crosstown rivalry.”
On the first play from scrimmage, Eiden scooped the ball off the ground after a Gallatin player lost it and ran into the end zone. Eiden flipped the ball into the air, chest-bumped his teammates and ran back to the visitors’ sideline. Hawks parents, not used to sitting on that side of Van Winkle Stadium, rattled their noisemakers.
Gallatin head coach Hunter Chandler, who coached Eiden the past two years, called Eiden the best player in the state since he was a sophomore.
“To be able to start off the rivalry that way with a touchdown was super good to set the tone for the next couple years,” Eiden said.
The Raptors botched a snap on their next offensive play and gave the Hawks the ball again.
Jones’ touchdown pass to Tucker Macbeth just 28 seconds into the game made it 14-0 Bozeman.
Jess Wattenbarger rushed in two more scores, one at the end of the first quarter and another early in the second. The lead kept widening.
In practice leading up to the game, both teams tried to treat the matchup like any other. They tried blocking out how much familiarity the teams had. Most were teammates with each other a year ago. Chandler used to be the Hawks’ defensive coordinator. Friends were split up because of Gallatin’s opening.
As a result, Bozeman referred to Raptors players by number and not name this week. The Hawks tried to treat the Raptors like a “faceless opponent.”
“We preach that every week,” Jones said, “but this week it was preached a little bit more.”
In the back of players’ minds, though, they knew this was different. It was evident in the emotion players possessed during the game and the friendliness they showed while mingling afterward.
Despite being the visiting team at its own field, Bozeman’s sideline was fittingly on the east side while Gallatin occupied the west.
Thursday night’s game reflected an evolving town.
“Things are changing,” Hawks head coach Levi Wesche said. “I think that’s the best way to put it exactly. What this says is things are changing.”
Bozeman used to have the largest enrollment in the state. The split left Gallatin a bit smaller without seniors and with room for growth on the west side. There’s familiarity between the coaches, the players and the parents. Some, like the Macbeth family, have a child in one school and another at the other.
The Bozeman School District made a concerted effort to balance out the schools, so one didn’t overpower the other. The construction at Bozeman High, part of a $29 million renovation project, is a testament to that. It’s meant to keep pace with the roughly $90 million price tag for the new Gallatin High.
But on Thursday, the Hawks were the ones setting the pace, making an emphatic claim not only as defending state champs, but first-time crosstown victors.
“(Teammate) Padraig Lang said high school football is the epitome of life,” Jones said. “You’re always going to have these memories with your brothers. I feel like we made a lot of memories tonight.”
Some day, this rivalry will be closer. That day could be in a few years or maybe less. Wesche said he expects the Raptors to compete for state titles sooner rather than later.
Thursday’s result was to be expected for a Gallatin team without seniors. Like the rest of the town has observed, growth is a process.
That growth is at the center of most of the city’s pressing topics. On Thursday, it was on display on a football field.
The Raptors’ fans limited chances to cheer reflected Bozeman’s dominance. They yelled when the Hawks committed a penalty. Or when Gallatin picked up a first down. Or when a fumble in the second quarter halted Bozeman’s hot start.
Those moments were few and far between.
“Experience is the best teacher and our kids are getting a lot of that,” Chandler said. “It’s definitely tough right now but our kids are grinding, they’re working hard and I’m proud of them.”
By halftime, the Hawks led by 37. On the first possession of the third quarter, Bozeman added seven more.
The Hawks kept rolling. They’ve been rolling since a Week 1 loss. Bozeman then won three straight games entering Thursday, averaging 37.8 points in those contests. The Hawks have only lost twice in the past two years and expectations for another postseason run are prevalent again.
Wesche said Thursday’s win was only another in a larger journey. The Hawks will wrap up their regular season next week and hope to play much more football beyond that.
Gallatin lineman Tyler Bachich said the Raptors could learn from the Hawks’ physicality. With all his teammates set to return next year, he’s optimistic about future matchups.
“I think I’ll remember the score the most,” Bachich said, “and just keep using that.”
When the opening kickoff was sent into the air at 7:04 p.m., a new era in Bozeman’s history began.
The town’s growth is what made the matchup become reality. Then the Hawks showed how much more growth the Raptors can make.
“We let them know that BHS is still the team in the town,” Eiden said.
