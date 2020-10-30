Bozeman’s dominance was on display from the start.
Great Falls CMR went three and out on its first possession. Three plays later, quarterback Jordan Jones threw a play-action pass to Kenneth Eiden IV in the middle of the field for a 21-yard touchdown.
In their 61-14 playoff-opening win Friday at Van Winkle Stadium, the Hawks were just getting started.
“We were just going to come out guns blazing,” Jones said. “... We came out wanting to show what we could do.”
After another three and out, CMR was forced to punt again. This time, it was blocked by Brady Lang and Michajah Weisener recovered in the end zone for a touchdown. The next time the Rustlers punted, just a few minutes later, the ball flew over the punter’s head, he was tackled at the 1-yard line and Bozeman took over.
When Luke Fedyk rushed in on the quarterback sneak, the Hawks had complete command. They only needed four offensive snaps to take a 21-0 lead.
East No. 3 seed Bozeman (5-2) cruised all game long. The Hawks started hot and stayed hot, ending the season for East No. 6 seed CMR (2-6) and earning a Class AA quarterfinal matchup at West No. 2 seed Helena next week.
“It’s do or die for us,” Jones said. “Us seniors, we’ve been playing together for all our middle school years, high school years. It’s just emotional for us. … We weren’t going to go home tonight.”
Bozeman overmatched the Rustlers by dominating the line of scrimmage and winning most matchups. The Hawks’ defense barely played because of its effectiveness. Its offense then usually took advantage.
By the time CMR picked up its first first down, the Rustlers trailed 28-0. Jones finished with three passing touchdowns and one rushing, Eiden caught two touchdowns and the Hawks faced no resistance in their march to the quarterfinals.
“Jordan was very efficient, accurate with his throws,” Bozeman head coach Levi Wesche said. “And then our offensive line was really hungry to get back out and work again this week.”
A week ago, the Hawks suffered their second loss of the season. It marked the first time they’ve lost twice in the same fall since 2017. So they spent this week at practice aiming to move on and transition to the playoffs, where their season could end at any point.
Despite CMR’s 2-5 record entering Friday, Bozeman prepared hoping to return to the win column. The Hawks came out and played like it, scoring 34 points in the first quarter and 14 more in the second. They didn’t allow any points until four minutes into the third quarter.
With all three phases clicking, the defending Class AA champions couldn’t be stopped. And the way they played Friday, they looked poised for another deep playoff run.
“They took practice serious all week,” Wesche said. “They prepared the right way and I think you saw the result tonight.”
Just eight minutes into the game, Jones hit Eiden again over the middle. Eiden absorbed a collision with a Rustlers defender, stayed on his feet and finished off the 30-yard touchdown. Just before the end of the opening frame, Jones rolled to his right and ran in from 2 yards out to make it 34-0. The rout was on.
With four minutes left in the third, the Hawks subbed in their backups. As starters jogged to the sideline, “Sweet Caroline” played over the loudspeakers. For Bozeman, things were so good.
