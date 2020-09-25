All it took was a few plays for Billings West to impose its will on youthful Gallatin.
On the first possession of the game, Golden Bears defensive back Zach Erbacher leaped into the air along the sideline and intercepted Braeden Mikkelson’s pass while keeping a foot inbounds.
West took over near midfield and picked up ground easily. After a 23-yard run on their first play, the Golden Bears later turned to Michael Deleon to cap the drive with a 1-yard touchdown rush. West was off and running and didn’t stop until the end of its 70-0 win Friday at Van Winkle Stadium.
The Golden Bears cruised throughout the evening, never relenting in the first half and cruising in the second. After building a 42-point halftime lead, West had already established command.
This was the type of growing pains the Raptors (1-2) expected without any seniors in their first season. After their first win in school history last week against neighboring Belgrade, they were pushed back down the Class AA totem pole. West has consistently fielded teams vying for state titles in recent years and delivered a strong message Friday night.
Gallatin proved it could keep pace with a fellow Class AA newbie against Belgrade, which joined the classification a year ago. This week’s opponent posed a more difficult challenge.
“We got a pretty good beatdown tonight,” Raptors head coach Hunter Chandler said. “West is a really good team. They came out here and executed, and we didn’t. It’s as simple as that.”
After Mikkelson’s interception, Gallatin punted six straight times. The occasional positive play was usually erased right away by West’s swarming defense. And there was little the Raptors could do.
The Golden Bears faced third and 11 from their own 11 later in the first quarter. The pro-Raptors crowd banged on the metal bleachers to make noise.
But Montana State commit Neil Daily sprinted past every Gallatin defender, caught the pass near the 50-yard line and ran the rest of the way to the end zone untouched.
Daily made it look easy. The crowd silenced, and West was rolling.
“They have a really good program. They execute in all three phases,” Chandler said. “They’re extremely well coached. They play hard. That’s what we’re trying to do on our side. Good lesson to learn from them.”
Early in the second quarter, Tyler Nansel intercepted a Golden Bears pass that had ricocheted into the air. Trailing by 21 points at the time, Gallatin could have made it a two-score game. Instead, the Raptors were forced to punt.
Moments later, Jaymn Medlock rushed in from about 20 yards out to score his second touchdown of the game. West led by 28 points, and the domination was on display.
By halftime, the Golden Bears led 42-0. They outgained Gallatin 329 yards to 65 despite running eight less plays, a testament to their efficiency. The Raptors converted three of their nine third-down chances while West only faced third down twice in the opening 24 minutes.
In the third quarter, Medlock returned two interceptions for touchdowns. The second thwarted a dangerous drive as Gallatin moved down the field. With the Raptors closing in on the end zone, Medlock caught the ball near his own 5-yard line, weaved around potential tacklers and broke into open space.
Then he sprinted the rest of the way, with the Raptors’ crowd quiet and players chasing behind him.
He went all the way for the score to put West ahead by 63, and Gallatin couldn’t catch up.
“We talk to kids a lot, football and sports are a big time metaphor for life,” Chandler said. “You get knocked down in life all the time. We just got to pick ourselves back up, go back to work.”
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.