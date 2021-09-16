Billings Senior builds big lead, holds off Gallatin By MIKE SCHERTING 406mtsports.com Sep 16, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Gallatin's Braeden Mikkelson threw three touchdown passes to Noah Dahlke on Thursday night at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium. MIKE CLARK / 406mtsports.com Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BILLINGS — Gallatin had whittled down Billings Senior’s four-touchdown lead to seven points, and the Raptors had pinned Senior back at its own 6-yard line with 4 minutes, 31 seconds to play. Momentum was leaning Gallatin’s way.Broncs quarterback Christian Emineth took a snap from the shotgun formation, saw room on the left side, kept the ball on his read option and rambled 20 yards. A personal foul penalty of 15 yards was tacked on.“That was kind of a dagger there,” Gallatin head coach Hunter Chandler said, “and we just couldn’t get them off the field.” From there, the Broncs drove the remaining 58 yards, chewing up the final minutes as well. And when Peyton Morton powered in from four yards out, the Broncs secured a 35-21 win, a victory that seemed like an escape, though Senior never trailed."I am proud of the way they responded in the second half,” Chandler said. “But too little, too late.”“We were really struggling the second half,” said Emineth, who threw touchdown passes to Malikye Simpson, Jacob Miller and Zeke Ramirez to help Senior build a 28-0 first-half lead. “We just really needed to bring some energy so the time came where I had a chance. So I pulled (the ball back) and brought some energy and then our team worked hard and grinded.”The same could be said for the Raptors. After Miller’s ninth rushing touchdown of the season gave Senior a 28-0 lead late in the second quarter, Gallatin quarterback Braeden Mikkelson connected with Noah Dahlke from 69 yards out to cut the Raptors’ deficit to 28-7 at the break.“We made a couple slight adjustments, but at the end of the day, in that first half we weren’t blocking guys on offense and the defense wasn’t tackling. Pretty simple,” Chandler said. “But they got fired up and answered the bell in the second half.” Mikkelson and Dahlke connected for two second-half scores, the second coming with 4:36 left in the game to get the Raptors within 28-21. Gallatin’s ensuing kick pinned the Broncs deep in their own territory, but the Raptors couldn’t come up with one final stop.Mikkelson threw for 233 yards on 12-of-20 passing. Dahlke caught six passes for 141 yards for the Raptors (2-2, 0-2 Eastern AA).“I’m not too big on moral victories, you know, you’ve got to play four quarters,” Chandler said, “especially against a good football team like this. Billings Senior’s got a great program. Coach (Chris) Murdock does a really good job.“It was my fault. I didn’t have the guys ready to go at the beginning of the game. We dug ourselves too big of a hole."The victory was the second in a row for the Broncs after a loss to Helena two weeks ago. They improved to 3-1 overall and 2-0 in the Eastern AA behind Emineth’s 149 passing yards and 296 team rushing yards.Miller, who averaged 99 yards per game on the ground coming into the night, carried the ball 20 times for 122 yards. Emineth gained 76 yards, Morton had 56 and Simpson carried three times for 42 yards.“We need to learn to play four quarters,” Chandler said, “just play a full football game on offense, defense and special teams.” Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Lead Touchdown Christian Emineth Sport American Football Jacob Miller Gallatin Braeden Mikkelson Noah Dahlke Recommended for you #mtscores Tweets