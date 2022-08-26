Belgrade vs. Glacier Football (copy)

Belgrade quarterback Diego Casas (2) tries to fend off Kalispell Glacier’s Dylan Whitten while carrying the ball Friday at Bobcat Stadium.

 Dan Chesnet/Belgrade News

As Kalispell Glacier wide receiver Kaid Buls caught the ball in the flat near the left hash, he turned and was immediately met by Belgrade defenders at the first down marker.

It was 4th and 4 on the first drive of the game and Buls was about as close as one could get to the marker. After referees brought out the chains to measure, Glacier was given the first down. A few plays later, on third down this time, Glacier quarterback Gage Sliter looked to his left once again where he connected with Alex Hausmann for a 31-yard touchdown.

The Wolfpack keeping that drive alive, even early in the first quarter, was enough to keep momentum on their side en route to a commanding 63-0 win over Belgrade Friday at Bobcat Stadium.

Braden Shaw can be reached at bshaw@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @ByBradenShaw

