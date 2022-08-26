As Kalispell Glacier wide receiver Kaid Buls caught the ball in the flat near the left hash, he turned and was immediately met by Belgrade defenders at the first down marker.
It was 4th and 4 on the first drive of the game and Buls was about as close as one could get to the marker. After referees brought out the chains to measure, Glacier was given the first down. A few plays later, on third down this time, Glacier quarterback Gage Sliter looked to his left once again where he connected with Alex Hausmann for a 31-yard touchdown.
The Wolfpack keeping that drive alive, even early in the first quarter, was enough to keep momentum on their side en route to a commanding 63-0 win over Belgrade Friday at Bobcat Stadium.
The Panthers suffered a similar loss to Glacier to open the 2021 season (52-0).
This marked the first game for new Belgrade head coach Steven Hunter at the helm. Hunter had previously served as defensive coordinator of the Panthers before being promoted in March.
“Obviously it’s not an outcome that you’d want, whether it’s your first game, last game, 100th game,” Hunter said. “You always want a W. But one thing that I can take away from this is the effort that our guys gave. They fought, I felt, down to the end.”
And even though it was technically a Belgrade home game, the Panthers got a chance to play at a different venue in Bobcat Stadium. Belgrade quarterback Diego Casas said it was “surreal,” while Hunter emphasized the importance of playing under the lights for his players.
“If the venue is the highlight for them, even though we didn’t get the W, then that’s good,” Hunter said. “And we want to make sure that they have some positives in here too.”
One of those positives Hunter pointed to was the aforementioned effort displayed, particularly early in the game. The Panthers came out “looking like we wanted to” defensively, Hunter said, but Glacier quickly took control of the game after the first drive.
Part of that came from the play of Sliter, who led the Wolfpack with seven touchdowns through the air. Six of those touchdowns came before halftime, including a 51-yard score to Bridger Smith and a 40-yard pass down the right sideline to Cohen Kastelitz to go up 42-0 in the second quarter.
Along with Sliter, running back Kobe Dorcheus finished with three touchdowns, while Buls and Kastelitz finished with two each.
“That’s kind of where it started to spiral for us was (Sliter is) a great quarterback and he was able to find some of those weak spots in our secondary,” Hunter said. “And we kind of expected that and that’s why we wanted to get after him.”
It also came down to the youth and inexperience of this Belgrade team, exemplified in some of the mental mistakes. Casas threw two early interceptions, the Panthers committed costly penalties on both sides of the ball and even allowed Glacier wide receiver Evan Barnes to recover a Wolfpack kickoff on Belgrade’s 15-yard line because nobody jumped on the ball.
But Hunter looks at those mistakes as learning opportunities. He said this game provides a chance for coaches and players to look at the film and briefly reflect on the loss.
“But then right away, as soon as that’s done, we are on to the next one,” Hunter said. “And that’s all you can do. Just continue to get better at the things that you know you can fix.”
Casas said he puts much of that responsibility on his own shoulders as the leader of this offense. Hunter acknowledged Casas’ mistakes Friday night, but also pointed to the quarterback’s ability to bounce back.
“Every Friday night, he’s one of those guys that he can look past his mistakes and keep going,” Hunter said, “which is one of (the reasons) why we need a guy like him in front of our offense, or behind our offense, is just his ability to to reload and go again.”
Casas added that this loss, and the anger that comes with it, will be fuel in practice this next week along with Belgrade’s matchup next week with Missoula Hellgate.
“Because I know me and the captains, we’re all mad (about this loss), and then you’ve got to use that anger to fuel ourselves and have good days at practice, and come out against Hellgate next week when we’ve got to use that anger,” Casas said.
