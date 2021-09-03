Belgrade football defeated by Missoula Hellgate By Colton Pool Chronicle Sports Editor ColtonPool Author email Sep 3, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save With the first half winding down, a statistician told Eric Kinnaman his team had given up 190 passing yards and minus-two rushing yards. That told the Belgrade head coach all he needed to know.The Panthers lost to Missoula Hellgate 42-20 in a nonconference contest on Friday at home.“I told the kids we have to start trusting each other a little bit more,” Kinnaman said. “If we do that more offensively and defensively, we’ll be a little better off right now.” Kinnaman said the Panthers kept the game within a point to begin with and were within two possessions at halftime. But Hellgate scored to close the second quarter and to begin the third to pull away.Kinnaman doesn’t doubt Belgrade’s effort. He said the Panthers weren’t fundamentally sound, especially with its pass defense. “They want to win,” Kinnaman said. “They put a lot of expectations on themselves and sometimes they try to do too much, and when you do that, things don’t work out for you.”Last week, the Panthers (0-2) gave up a 21-point lead in the first quarter in an eventual 52-0 loss at Kalispell Glacier.With seniors at plenty of positions, Kinnaman was optimistic about his team’s depth and leadership after key experience gained during a winless 2020 season.His belief in his team hasn’t gone away.“We’ve got a great group of seniors, great leaders there,” Kinnaman said. “Hopefully we can move forward and get back on track.” Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Eric Kinnaman Team Sport Yard Belgrade Belief Effort Lead ColtonPool Author email Follow ColtonPool Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you #mtscores Tweets