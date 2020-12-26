Local players earned invitations to play in the Montana East-West Shrine Game.
The 2021 contest is scheduled for 7 p.m. June 19 in Billings. The East leads the series 41-32 and won 28-22 in 2019 in Butte.
From Bozeman, guard John Brown, defensive end Kenneth Eiden IV, defensive end Luke Fedyk, center Camren Spencer and inside linebacker Brooks Talbot are on the East roster and safety Brady Lang, wide receiver Padraig Lang and wide receiver Tucker Macbeth are alternates. Outside linebacker Alex Casas and wide receiver Cedrick Miller Jr. of Belgrade are also East alternates.
Manhattan cornerback Tate Bowler, defensive end Gabriel Delgatty, outside linebacker Toby Veltkamp and safety Caden Holgate are on the West roster.
The Montana East-West Shrine Game is billed as one of the oldest high school all-star football games in the country. The game serves as a fundraiser and helps bring awareness to the orthopedic and burn care unit at the Shriner’s Hospital for Children in Spokane, Washington, where care is provided regardless of the family’s ability to cover costs, a press release stated. In the last 10 years, the game has raised nearly $1 million.
The release also notes that players selected for the canceled 2020 game will be recognized at the contest this summer.
