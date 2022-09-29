Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

When Gallatin High opened three years ago, the football team’s depth chart had to be filled out in a hurry. Aidan Martin, due to his experience at the position, was slotted in at defensive end as a sophomore.

His motor also made him an easy choice.

“Obviously at that point, it was thin, nobody had played varsity the year before and Aidan was just coming off of freshman football,” head coach Hunter Chandler said. “He was pretty raw, but you can live with those things if a kid’s going to play hard and be physical and just do his job. Looking at him right away, we knew we had someone who was going to play his tail off and do what we ask them to do and never quit.”

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

Tags

Recommended for you