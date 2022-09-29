When Gallatin High opened three years ago, the football team’s depth chart had to be filled out in a hurry. Aidan Martin, due to his experience at the position, was slotted in at defensive end as a sophomore.
His motor also made him an easy choice.
“Obviously at that point, it was thin, nobody had played varsity the year before and Aidan was just coming off of freshman football,” head coach Hunter Chandler said. “He was pretty raw, but you can live with those things if a kid’s going to play hard and be physical and just do his job. Looking at him right away, we knew we had someone who was going to play his tail off and do what we ask them to do and never quit.”
Now, as a senior, Martin is more refined as a defensive end, and what made him stand out as a sophomore — his physicality, the fact that he never quits — is even more pronounced.
Martin remembers taking up the position in about fifth or sixth grade. To watch him now is to see just how second nature playing defensive end can be.
“I’ve played defensive end since Lions Club,” he said, referring to the city’s youth football league. “I could do it in my sleep. I enjoy it, and when I go out there I don’t have to think about things. It’s just all natural, and I just fly around.”
At 6-feet and just over 200 pounds, Martin has the size to be a force off the edge. But he also has the strength that comes with hours of dutiful work in the weight room and the speed and twitchiness that have been honed by reps in the 110-meter hurdles during track season.
What makes Martin so especially geared toward being a defensive end, though, is something that can’t be distilled by measurables.
“I think for a lot of good players, a lot of people would talk about their speed or quickness, strength, stuff like that, and Aidan’s got all that,” Chandler said. “He’s a real tough kid, likes contact, but honestly the thing that jumps off the screen when I watch him more than anything else is his relentless effort. And that seems so simple, like everyone should play hard, but that’s not the case. He plays super, super hard, always running to the football.”
All combined, Martin is one of the state’s top defensive linemen. Through five games, the Raptors are 4-1 overall with a 2-1 mark in the Eastern AA. So far, Martin’s six sacks lead the conference and are third overall in the state. His 14 tackles for loss are first in the state, one ahead of Montana State commit Talon Marsh of Helena Capital. Marsh’s 13 tackles for loss are all of his 13 sacks, which leads the state.
“He never gives up, and he finds himself in on some plays that most guys wouldn’t be,” Chandler said.
Martin also has a background in wrestling, a sport that helps make him tougher, he said. When it comes to football season, he leans on that experience.
“It’s a tough sport, and you have to find a will to keep going,” Martin said of wrestling, but just as easily could have been said about football. “That helps a lot, so when I’m getting tired out there (on the field) it doesn’t matter. I’m going to give it 100%.”
His teammates have noticed that mentality as well.
“He’s a scary guy on the field,” said junior safety Kyler Wolfgang. “When he gets on the field, his face totally changes. Nobody’s going to stop him. If you come in this way, it’s just going to make him go 10 times harder.”
The other Raptors love to watch what he does to opposing offensive lines. Nobody knows how they feel better than his O-lineman teammates who have to block him each day.
“If he loses a one-on-one (in practice) and doesn’t make it to the quarterback, he always, no matter what, wants another rep even if we’re not supposed to give him another,” senior center Mason Christianson said. “He’s pissed off when he loses.”
Martin had 34 total tackles, including seven for a loss and two sacks, during a sophomore year that was shortened to just seven games because of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a junior, Martin had 45 tackle, 11 tackles for loss (tied for fifth in the Eastern AA) and five sacks (first on the team, tied for second in the conference).
He has shown no signs of slowing down as a senior. He has 31 total tackles this season, and nearly half of them have been for a loss, making him quite valuable as the defense tries to get off the field.
“He has no quit at all,” Christianson said.
Chandler added that Martin’s attitude toward the game and coaches and teammates is always respectful.
“In three years he’s never made an excuse,” Chandler said. “If he screws something up he’ll own it, doesn’t ever talk back and you can tell just by the way he was raised and everything else that’s just who he is.”
Martin’s next chance to prove himself comes at 7 p.m. Friday as the Raptors host Great Falls CMR at Van Winkle Stadium. The Rustlers (3-2, 2-1 Eastern AA) are led by senior quarterback Cole Taylor, who leads the Eastern AA in passing yards (1,431) and is third in touchdowns (10).
If Martin continues to have a strong season, he should have opportunities to play the sport in college, but he’s undecided so far on if that’s what he wants.
“I’ve been looking,” he said, adding he’s gone to a couple camps and been in touch with some coaches. “I was looking non-DI. I’m still thinking. It’s a big commitment.”
Chandler holds the opinion that the chance will be there if Martin decides he wants it.
“We’ll see what happens if he keeps having a good year,” he said. “It’s pretty hard to ignore a kid like that.”
