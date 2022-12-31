Jake Casagranda intentionally delayed his college recruitment so he could focus on his last high school football season.
He appeared to be locked in the entire year, as he was named a Class AA first team all-state quarterback and led Bozeman High into the state championship game.
How the 6-foot-3 quarterback handled his college decision was no surprise to Hawks head coach Levi Wesche, who saw Casagranda exhibit nothing but concern for the welfare of the team during a sometimes trying four years.
“He’s not a selfish guy, he’s not an ‘I’ guy. He’s all about the team,” Wesche said. “I think he put off making a decision on his recruiting and where he was going to go to school for a lot of the year because he wanted to focus on his last hurrah with his buddies and making sure we were as successful as we could be, so he cut out a lot of distractions. I think that makes him a very, very unique player in this day and age.”
Casagranda committed on Wednesday to Montana Tech of the NAIA’s Frontier Conference. He said he has family in Butte, and he has a great appreciation for the city’s well-known tight community.
Making his college decision after the season, he said, was always the plan.
“I was just worried about my high school career and winning every game and getting the most out of it that I could,” Casagranda said. “And once the season was over I started looking more into it, and I found Montana Tech was the place I wanted to go.”
Wesche asked Casagranda several times during the fall about getting his recruitment video to colleges or if he even wanted to play football beyond high school.
“He really was trying to live in the moment as much as he could, and, like I said, be the best quarterback he could be for the Bozeman Hawks,” Wesche said.
There’s no doubt he succeeded in being the best version of himself. In his senior year, Casagranda threw for 2,743 yards and 33 touchdowns, both the second-most in Class AA behind Kalispell Glacier’s Gage Sliter. He also rushed for 346 yards and four scores.
Among the full-time starting quarterbacks in Class AA, Casagranda threw the fewest interceptions (six) of the group. In his varsity career — which includes 12 starts as a senior, 10 starts as a junior and five passes as a sophomore — Casagranda only threw 11 interceptions. There were nine AA quarterbacks who had 11 or more picks in 2022 alone.
Casagranda’s ball security has long been a hallmark of his style of play, Wesche said. And over time, the quarterback learned how to take deep shots without putting the team at risk.
“His accuracy and willingness to push the ball down the field grew a lot during his junior year,” Wesche said. “He was taking some shorter throws at times and some of that was our playcalling, trying to protect him a little bit, but he throws a ball with great rhythm. That’s something that he’s prided himself on, knowing our offense better than anybody else. He always gets the ball out on time, and he avoids a lot of sacks because of that.”
Being a two-year starter or playing college football may have seemed unlikely a few years ago after Casagranda tore his left ACL near the end of his freshman season. It was a challenging time for somebody so young. Not only was playing basketball in the winter not an option, but opportunities for getting together with friends became more scarce.
“It was difficult because all your friends are going to play other sports, and I couldn’t play any other sports,” he said. “I was just at my house most of the time and you have to go to physical therapists and go to the doctor all the time. It’s painful. You just want to do normal things, just go to school and play other sports and just hang out, but everything is just a little more difficult when you have an injury like that.”
He was motivated, though, to heal quickly. He was back on the field playing for the JV as a sophomore.
“It pushed me a lot in the weight room to get stronger and bigger so that it wouldn’t happen again,” Casagranda said.
In the summer before his junior year, Wesche remembers Casagranda competing at a 7-on-7 camp in Billings. He had just one incompletion the entire time — on a dropped pass.
“I think right then and there it was pretty easy to see, ‘This kid’s pretty special,’” Wesche said.
Casagranda was named the starter that fall and threw for 2,001 yards and 18 touchdowns with five interceptions. The Hawks went 5-2 in the Eastern AA and earned a bye and a home playoff game but lost in that second round and finished the year 5-5. Casagranda was named first team all-conference and second team all-state, but he knew he and the team could accomplish more the next season.
“We put in a lot of work in the offseason because we knew we could be a good team,” he said. “We just didn’t get it done junior year. And we felt if we put in the work and do our job, we could be a good team.”
Casagranda was proven right, as the Hawks went 7-0 in the Eastern AA after an 0-2 non-conference schedule. They picked up wins over Glacier and Gallatin in the playoffs before falling to Helena Capital 35-14 in the championship game to finish 9-3.
The sour ending to the season aside, Casagranda felt he “took a big leap this year.”
“Just being more comfortable in the pocket and extending plays with my legs,” he said. “My arm has gotten a lot stronger, and I feel I matured more this year.”
Wesche saw that also.
“He’s willing to do all the extra work it takes to be successful at quarterback,” he said. “He’s constantly working on the little things. He never wants to be unprepared, and he puts a lot of effort into making sure he’s doing the things he has to do to make sure our team is successful.”
This past fall, Casagranda put together several games worthy of being highlighted on a recruiting tape. On Sept. 23, he completed 14 of 15 passes for 256 yards and six touchdowns to five different receivers in a 63-14 win over Billings Skyview. Three weeks later, he threw for 357 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for one score in a 38-14 win over Gallatin.
That latter game was his second of three wins against the Raptors in his career — twice in the regular season and once in the playoffs — which will be a difficult mark for future Hawks QBs to match unless they start early in their careers or manage to meet up with Gallatin in the postseason again.
It’s a notable feather in his cap, but Wesche said he believes Casagranda takes more pride in being Eastern AA champions and getting to play for a state championship.
Losing that last game “hurt pretty bad for all of us,” Wesche said.
But he added: “I think the important thing for (Casagranda) to always remember is we wouldn’t have been where we were without him. He was a huge part of what we were this year.”
