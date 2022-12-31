Let the news come to you

Jake Casagranda intentionally delayed his college recruitment so he could focus on his last high school football season.

He appeared to be locked in the entire year, as he was named a Class AA first team all-state quarterback and led Bozeman High into the state championship game.

How the 6-foot-3 quarterback handled his college decision was no surprise to Hawks head coach Levi Wesche, who saw Casagranda exhibit nothing but concern for the welfare of the team during a sometimes trying four years.


Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

