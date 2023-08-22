Let the news come to you

Gallatin’s girls cross country team finished just two points out of second place at last season’s state meet.

The Raptors had pieced together a near-perfect day — highlighted by sophomores Claire Rutherford and Isabel Ross going one-two in the Class AA race. With those two back in the fold in 2023, Gallatin should again be considered a threat to finish high.

Raptors head coach Graydon Curry is excited about the depth behind them, which should give the team a chance to match or exceed its third-place showing from last fall.


