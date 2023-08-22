TOP: Gallatin’s Isabel Ross, left, and Claire Rutherford run on the track on Sept. 27 at Gallatin High. ABOVE: Bozeman’s Nathan Neil takes second in the boys AA State cross country meet on Oct. 22 in Missoula.
Gallatin’s girls cross country team finished just two points out of second place at last season’s state meet.
The Raptors had pieced together a near-perfect day — highlighted by sophomores Claire Rutherford and Isabel Ross going one-two in the Class AA race. With those two back in the fold in 2023, Gallatin should again be considered a threat to finish high.
Raptors head coach Graydon Curry is excited about the depth behind them, which should give the team a chance to match or exceed its third-place showing from last fall.
That depth starts with Avery Childre, Gallatin’s third all-state runner from last season after placing 11th as just a freshman. Curry expects junior Bella Determan — who placed seventh in the 3,200 meters at state track in the spring — and sophomores Lauren Weaver (31st at cross country state meet) and Ally Coey (45th) to round out a pretty strong top six.
At the top of the ladder, Curry said he expects tremendous seasons again from Rutherford and Ross.
“They know all the work it takes to get back there,” Curry said. “I think both have more ambitious goals this year — looking at (NXR Nike Cross Regionals) and even further.”
At the state meet last season, Rutherford (18 minutes, 31.04 seconds) and Ross (18:57.74) were the only two Class AA girls to run under 19 minutes. Ross’ time was a personal record.
They added to their seasons with fine races at NXR: Rutherford placed 10th in 18:13.3 and Ross was 24th in 18:45.1, both personal records that lowered their respective times on Gallatin’s school record list.
Qualifying for NXN Nike Cross Nationals is next up on the pair’s to-do list.
“I think I would say they’re a lot wiser,” Curry said of the runners entering this season compared to last year. “They have a better picture of what the season looks like.They have a better picture of how much work it takes to get where they got. I think they’re both still very hungry.”
Curry used the same adjective to also describe Childre entering her sophomore year.
“I know she’s hungry to be right back there and make a splash but hopefully even better (at state),” Curry said. “She is quite the workhorse and she’s always up for whatever challenge lays ahead of her. She has a passion for the sport. She has passion to just get into anything that’s gritty, and it really showed last year at state when you’ve got a cold, wet course and she’s outperforming expectations.”
Gallatin’s boys team will look for a new leader this year after Carson Steckelberg, the fastest distance runner in the school’s short history, graduated in the spring before heading to the University of Montana to run.
Steckelberg, the fifth-place runner at state last year, is the only Gallatin boy to run a 5K in under 16 minutes in the school’s first three seasons. Nash Coley, now a senior, has been the closest to joining him. Coley’s 16:42.9 from his freshman year is second on Gallatin’s record list.
Coley was a point-scoring machine at state track last season: winning titles in the 400 meters, the 300-meter hurdles and in the 4x400 relay while also placing sixth in the 200, fourth in the 110-meter hurdles and sixth as part of the 4x100 relay.
“He’s got the speed there. If he gets all-state then it’s a fantastic year for him. I think he’s got that shot,” Curry said. “He works really hard. Exactly what you want your senior leader to be.”
Filling out the boys team, Curry expects senior Owen Naberhaus, juniors Evan Lubick and Kiedis MacFarlane and sophomore Axel Butler to all be varsity mainstays.
Lubick has been “training super hard,” Curry said. The coach added that if MacFarlane stays healthy — he had a stress fracture last season — he should be in line for a great year.
“We’re hoping to see him right there with Nash, right there in the mix for all-state,” Curry said.
Of Butler, Curry said he’s “still so young, so raw,” but he has exciting potential.
“He came on really well the last couple of weeks and had a great state race,” Curry said of Butler’s 55th-place finish as Gallatin’s fourth runner.
There may be challenges from not having Steckelberg at the front anymore, but Curry sees the positives of it as well.
“It’s almost like an unattainable level out there,” Curry said. “But instead, having someone right there that’s like, ‘Oh, I just need to go three seconds faster per mile to be with them or ahead of them,’ I think that’s a lot more intrinsically motivating because you know you can do it on the right day.”
The cross country season begins at noon Friday in Billings.
