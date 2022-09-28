Claire Rutherford wrapped up her freshman season on the Gallatin track team with a promising showing at the AA state meet.
She placed sixth in the 3,200 meters in a school-record time of 11 minutes, 43.44 seconds, and was eighth in the 1,600 meters in 5:30.16, though she did run the school record (5:16.25) in that event earlier in the year.
In the summer, her attention turned back to preparing for cross country this fall. But she was a little uneasy.
“I was worried coming off of track because track is when I felt like I kind of really progressed and started seeing results,” Rutherford said, “so I was worried about going back to the longer distance.”
It turns out there was very little to worry about.
In her first race of the year, on Aug. 26 in Billings, she set a personal record in the 5,000 meters at 19:17.91 and placed third while setting the school record for the distance. Two weeks later, she dropped her PR and the school record again to 19:10.82, winning at the Bozeman Invitational. Most recently, she placed sixth at the highly competitive Mountain West Classic in Missoula, finishing in 18:59.76.
“It’s ended up being great,” Rutherford said of her season so far, “and I remembered how much I love it.”
Rutherford’s drop below the 19-minute mark gave her the second-fastest time among Class AA girls this season. And that time is just over two minutes faster than she ran in the state meet last season on the same course in Missoula. Her progression this season is just a continuation of what she showed in her freshman year, head coach Graydon Curry said.
Curry remembers thinking Rutherford might be a 24- or 25-minute 5k runner during the school’s informal summer runs last year. She was not on the varsity midway through the season, but she kept running hard and ended up as the team’s fifth scorer (38th overall, 21:00.90) at the state meet.
“You look at her (last summer) and you think, ‘If she ever makes varsity, that’ll be great for her,” Curry said, “and now she is just clearly our number one gal who’s got a shot at winning state.”
Curry credits much of Rutherford’s rise to being supremely coachable and driven. She trains in a way that is reminiscent of the team’s four seniors who finished above her at state last year, which requires a strong trust in the team’s training plan.
“Any pace we ask her to run during the week, she’s on it,” Curry said. “She definitely has a passion for running, which plays a huge role, too.”
As valuable as Rutherford’s high finishes have been at meets so far this season, she should also be credited with an assist for getting fellow sophomore Isabel Ross to join the team.
Ross was a swimmer for Gallatin last winter and was a sprinter on the track team in the spring, when she cracked the school’s top five in the 100, 200 and 400 meters. Rutherford, Curry and other coaches all believed Ross could be a capable distance runner as well.
Curry believes Ross joined the team with a greater “aerobic base” than most young runners because of her swimming experience. He said she also has the frame of a distance runner to go along with an “incredibly efficient stride.” He added that Ross has grown so quickly, in part, because she has taken to following Rutherford’s lead.
“From the start she just did whatever Claire was doing. All the easy runs, the long runs. She built that base slowly, as you should,” Curry said. “She’s progressed way faster than what you would expect.”
In her first race in August, Ross placed 13th in Billings in 20:26.13. She’s run three races since then, dropping her PR twice to where it currently stands: 19:20.61 at the Mountain West Classic, where she also placed 13th. Her latest mark is also second in Gallatin’s short history, right behind Rutherford’s top time, and the fifth-fastest in Class AA this year.
Ross was hesitant to join the team, and did so with low expectations, but she now counts herself as a convert to distance running. Part of that, she said, comes from having found such quick success and a friendly running community.
“I felt very accomplished,” Ross said of her latest PR. “I think that’s one of the things I love about doing this sport is you put all the work into it and, yeah, it’s painful, but after you finish your meet you feel so accomplished and that the work you put into it was definitely worth it.”
Rutherford has a similar outlook. She said seeing herself do well is motivation for wanting to keep training to get better.
“I had goals at the beginning of the season, and I’ve already had to set multiple new ones — which is great, I’m very happy,” she said. “I just don’t honestly know what’s possible this season. I’m going to go out and give it my all.”
Curry maintains that Rutherford has a chance to win the state meet and Ross could break 19 minutes and be in the mix for all-state honors (top 15).
Having sophomores as the team’s top two runners, Curry hopes, bodes well for the future.
“I’ve said this before, but if your best runner is your hardest worker or your top kids are your hardest workers and they’re the ones that buy into what you’re doing,” Curry said, “it just makes our job so much easier.”
The runners themselves are also optimistic for what their pairing could mean in the years ahead.
“Even this half of a season has been amazing,” Ross said, “so to think that over the next few years we’ll keep getting closer together and running faster together, it’s definitely very exciting.”
It is important for both of them to not just grow as runners, but also as friends.
“That we both have really big goals for state and for the year and pretty much all of high school and that we get to graduate together and hopefully achieve all of our goals together is a really special thing for me,” Rutherford said.
