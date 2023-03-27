Carson Steckelberg is already familiar with the process of growing a program.
In announcing his decision to run cross country and track at the University of Montana on Monday, the Gallatin senior noted how young those Griz teams are. He likened the challenges ahead of him to those he faced as a sophomore when his high school opened and the Raptors’ athletic teams were finding their footing.
“We’re going to be super young, and I think that’s what I want to be a part of,” Steckelberg said. “I’ve done that here already where we were the new kids on the block. I think it’ll be fun to build a group that’s strong.”
Three years at Gallatin have shown how strong of a building block Steckelberg can be.
After starting his high school career at Bozeman High, Steckelberg became Gallatin’s fastest runner once it opened in 2020. He has the overall school record for a 5k cross country race (15 minutes, 39.7 seconds) as well the class records for sophomores, juniors and seniors. He placed in the top five of the Class AA state cross country meet three times — a track record that includes losing a shoe a mile into his junior year race and still placing third and a senior year race where he was not fully healthy and took fifth.
On the track, he is Gallatin’s record holder in the mile and two miles, and he’s currently third in the 800.
He has raced a lot and won a lot. Steckelberg is hoping that experience helps him as he becomes a collegiate athlete and works to make the Griz a more prominent Big Sky Conference team.
“It’s going to be really fun because unlike how I was my sophomore year (at Gallatin), I’ll be a freshman coming into it, so I’ll get to experience it all four years and see the last year how it works and how well it goes,” he said. “I think we can definitely make ourselves competitive if we all want to work together.”
The transition to college will be made smoother considering Steckelberg already has a relationship with UM assistant AJ Eckmann, who led Steckelberg’s recruitment.
Eckmann, a former Jefferson High School athlete in Boulder who went on to run at Duke, reached out to Steckelberg on Instagram about his interest in running for UM. Steckelberg was familiar with the name; he broke all of Eckmann’s distance records at Montana City Middle School and previously played football with one of Eckmann’s brothers.
Steckelberg expects that connection, plus the amount of people he knows who already attend UM, will help him settle in well in Missoula. He’s also looking forward to contributing to the rivalry with Montana State and studying wildlife biology in hopes of one day becoming a Fish, Wildlife and Parks agent in the state.
After making one of the biggest decisions of his life so far, Steckelberg said he’s grateful for where running has taken him.
“I’m super proud. When I first started running track, I didn’t think I’d run longer than 400 meters. That’s what I thought was going to be my max,” he said. “And then by the time I hit high school, I’m a mile, two mile, and in college I’ll probably be a 5k, 10k guy. It’s crazy how life changes and keeps rolling.”
Ceartin signs to play golf at Providence
Zoie Ceartin’s all-state performance at the Class AA state meet last September in Helena marked the end of her time as a high school golfer. She shot a two-round score of 182 to place in a tie for 14th and helped the Gallatin girls team place third overall.
But that did not mark the end of her golf career.
On Monday, she signed to play at the University of Providence in Great Falls.
“I’m very excited because I know I’ve put in the hard work and my coaches have put in the hard work and have supported me throughout my years of golf,” Ceartin said. “I never really thought I’d be able to get to this point. I’m very excited I have the chance.”
A few years ago, she watched her older sister Franchi (a former Bozeman High golfer) go on to play at Montana Tech in Butte, where she is now a sophomore. That showed Zoie that college golf was a possibility for her too.
“She is a huge support and influence in my life and golf experience,” Zoie said. “She pushes me and supports me. She shows what I can do, and she’s sure to have my back in all my decisions, even though she’s disappointed I didn’t choose Tech to golf with her. She’s super excited to still play with me because we’re in the same conference.”
Ceartin said the success of Gallatin’s program helped prepare her for the next level. She placed 19th at state as a junior (two-round score of 181) when the Raptors placed fourth, and she qualified individually as a sophomore.
“There’s competition within our team, so we’re always pushing each other and supporting each other,” she said.
At Providence, Ceartin said she hopes to study business administration or management with a minor in sports management.
Butler commits to Whitworth for tennis
During his signing ceremony on Monday to play tennis at Whitworth University, Gallatin senior Braeden Butler couldn’t stop smiling.
He had a lot of love around him, and he was soaking in the moment.
“My parents are proud of me, friends are proud of me. It was awesome,” he said.
The moment brought to mind how he got his start in the sport. He played basketball and football growing up but wasn’t seeing himself improve as much as he would have liked. At age 13 or 14, he picked up tennis, knowing his parents both played, and found he had a knack for it.
He got good enough to play in out-of-state tournaments and eventually become Gallatin’s top boys singles player the last two seasons. That improvement, he said, got him the opportunity to play in college.
“It’s very rewarding,” Butler said.
Whitworth is an NCAA Division III program in Spokane, Washington. Butler said he has family nearby, and he found a college that had everything he wanted. He plans to study business marketing.
“I loved the team so much, and the guys and the coach,” Butler said. “The conference is competitive too. Everything about the campus is pretty.”
Butler lost in the divisional last season and was an alternate for the Raptors at the state tournament. He reached state as a sophomore and is hoping to get back there again as a senior. Weather permitting, his final tennis season is supposed to begin this weekend.
By the time it ends, Butler hopes to have placed high at the state tournament.
“Since it’s my last year, I’ve got to go all out,” he said. “I’m really excited for the season.”
Schopp signs to run for Carroll
Grace Schopp had Carroll College on her radar for a long time. A visit to the campus in Helena in the fall sealed the deal.
“I was hooked,” she said. “Their team is amazing. I’m so excited.”
On Monday, she made her commitment to the Saints official. She will run cross country and track for Carroll while studying elementary education.
Schopp only started running as a freshman while still at Bozeman High. She admits she “wasn’t very good” to start, but she was persistent.
“I decided this was something I wanted to work hard at and see what I could do, and it’s paid off,” Schopp said. “I’ve seen huge increases, and I love it now.”
As a junior, Schopp placed 40th at the Class AA state meet and helped Gallatin’s girls place third overall. As a senior, she placed 25th in a personal-record time of 20:37.2 at state in October, and the Raptors took third again. She followed that up with a time of 20:34.5 in November at the NXR Northwest Regional Championships. That time is eighth among girls all-time in Gallatin’s short history.
She’s looking forward to how much more she can keep growing as a runner the older she gets.
“I’m so excited to do it at a college level because I’ve heard it’s so different. I hopefully will drop some time and it will be a lot of fun,” Schopp said. “I’ll definitely work hard with the team and with the college training to lower my times.”
Shepherd commits to Montana State rodeo
Ava Shepherd began her rodeo career in the sixth grade, learning how to ride horses at Bozeman’s Cedar Ridge Equine.
She stuck with the sport because she enjoyed riding and working with the horses. She also recognized the opportunities available in pro rodeo later in life.
Before she gets there, though, there is plenty of learning still to do. On Monday, she officially signed to be a member of the Montana State rodeo team. She plans to barrel race and could also breakaway rope.
“I’m super grateful for the opportunity for this because they have one of the best rodeo teams in the country,” Shepherd said. “And I get to stay here in Bozeman where I’ve grown up for a long time.
Originally from Atlanta, Shepherd moved to Montana when she was 10 years old. Choosing to attend MSU keeps her close to where she now calls home and gives her a chance to advance her rodeo prospects.
“It gives me a lot of opportunities to connect with people all over the country and also to get out on a bigger stage with better competition,” she said.
Wanderer off to play lacrosse at Arizona
Jackson Wanderer — one of the Bozeman lacrosse team’s biggest offensive threats — signed on Monday to play at Arizona.
The Wildcats compete in the Division I level of the Men’s Collegiate Lacrosse Association, a national organization of non-NCAA lacrosse programs.
“I’m super excited for this opportunity,” Wanderer said. “I love Arizona. It’s my family’s alma mater, and I’m looking forward to representing Bozeman.”
Both of Wanderer’s parents attended the school, and he said he plans to study business.
On the lacrosse field, Wanderer has been a standout. During his junior season, he was second in the Montana High School Lacrosse Association with 37 goals, which he paired with 18 assists, which were tied for the fourth-most. He earned First Team All-State honors and helped the Bozeman team win its fifth championship in six seasons.
He feels prepared to take on the next level.
“It’s the players and the coaches, that’s how we get there,” Wanderer said of the Bozeman program. “It’s good coaches, great players, great teammates. I couldn’t be doing it without them.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.