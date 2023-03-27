Let the news come to you

Carson Steckelberg is already familiar with the process of growing a program.

In announcing his decision to run cross country and track at the University of Montana on Monday, the Gallatin senior noted how young those Griz teams are. He likened the challenges ahead of him to those he faced as a sophomore when his high school opened and the Raptors’ athletic teams were finding their footing.

“We’re going to be super young, and I think that’s what I want to be a part of,” Steckelberg said. “I’ve done that here already where we were the new kids on the block. I think it’ll be fun to build a group that’s strong.”


Carson Steckelberg
Gallatin senior Carson Steckelberg smiles during his signing day ceremony on Monday. He committed to run cross country and track at the University of Montana. 
Zoie Ceartin
Gallatin senior Zoie Ceartin smiles during her signing day ceremony on Monday. She committed to play golf at the University of Providence. 
Braeden Butler
Gallatin senior Braeden Butler smiles during his signing day ceremony on Monday. He committed to play tennis at Whitworth University. 
Grace Schopp
Gallatin senior Grace Schopp smiles during her signing day ceremony on Monday. She committed to run cross country and track at Carroll College. 
Ava Shepherd
Gallatin senior Ava Shepherd smiles with her family during her signing day ceremony on Monday. She committed to compete for the Montana State rodeo team. 
Jackson Wanderer
Gallatin senior Jackson Wanderer smiles with his family during his signing day ceremony on Monday. He committed to play lacrosse at the University of Arizona. 

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

