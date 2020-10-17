Carson Steckelberg didn’t want to slow down. He refused to go at a comfortable pace.
The Gallatin sophomore wanted to keep up with Bozeman’s Stirling Marshall-Pryde, one of the top runners in the state. Steckelberg had been about half a minute behind Marshall-Pryde, who Steckelberg regards as a role model, in previous races. Still, Steckelberg wanted to push himself.
Gallatin head coach Graydon Curry told him that’s fine but warned him he may “hit a wall” at some point. After about a mile, Steckelberg couldn’t keep up. He fell behind.
But then he found energy again and gutted out a runner-up finish during the Bridger Creek Invite on Wednesday.
“That was really cool to see that toughness,” Curry said. “That toughness is hard to teach. The training we do kind of reinforces it, but that sort of gutsy performance shows everything coming together.”
That refusal to take a methodical approach is representative of Gallatin’s inaugural season as a whole. The Raptors girls and boys, without any seniors, want to be regarded as one of the best programs in the state, even in their first season since splitting with Bozeman.
Gallatin will have an opportunity to earn that reputation during the Class AA meet in Kalispell next week.
“With us being the new kids on the block,” Steckelberg said, “it feels like we’ve had to overcome every hoop and hurdle and have to show to everybody what the Raptors possibly could be and will be as we grow.”
Curry lamented that, because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Raptors can’t do much team building outside of practice like group dinners. But he pointed out they’re grateful to have a season at all.
He loves seeing them clocking season-best times and exceeding even their own expectations. A plethora of them competed for the Hawks previously, so Curry said many of them knew how to prepare themselves already.
Curry feels his own expectations have been blown away in this first season because of the leadership his runners have exuded. Gallatin didn’t name team captains because Curry wanted everyone on the team to strive to set an example.
He mentioned the juniors on the girls team because they’re willing to put in extra time outside of practice toward additional workouts. That includes Alexis Holton who Curry said was a “standout leader” right away.
“We told them we want you all to have some leadership in this, and she’s just completely embraced it. She’s just led the charge as far as showing up for workouts and trying to help out,” Curry said. “She’s done a great job.”
Holton said she tries to set an example by uplifting teammates who may be struggling and encouraging those who succeed. She’s enjoyed finding new traditions and ways the Raptors can work together.
“I’ve needed to learn to step up and be a leader to the team,” Holton said. “Last year, I had all the seniors and juniors above me to help everyone along, but this year has kind of been up to me and the other juniors who have helped the underclassmen.”
Curry said Gallatin’s junior and sophomore boys have also tried to be role models. He highlighted Steckelberg because he’s “setting the tone” with his extra mileage he runs and how smart he is about recovery.
Steckelberg feels the Raptors are “doing really well” for a team with no seniors.
“We’re extremely close knit,” he said. “We’ve had to climb over mountains but have overcome them as much as we possibly could.”
Curry said both the Raptors boys and girls teams have been ranked among the top eight in the state, which was more progress than he anticipated.
He said it’s possible because of his assistant coaches. Considering their familiarity to the way Bozeman ran its program, Curry believes the transition to Gallatin was smoother for many of the young runners.
“They improved way more than we expected. We did not think they would be running as fast as they are, and that’s mostly on them buying in,” Curry said. “They’ve put in all the hard work. They’ve put in the miles, the big workouts we’ve done, they’ve done exactly what we’ve asked of them.”
Now at the end of the season, Curry said the Raptors will be decreasing their mileage and will set their goals for the Class AA meet.
Curry said the Raptors are aiming to be among the top half in the team standings at state.
“Even as young as they are, I think that would be a huge accomplishment for them,” Curry said. “They’ve already grown this year so much that would just be the icing on the cake.”
But Holton believes the girls team can be top five “if everything goes as planned.” She’s also hoping to end up with an all-state finish.
She doesn’t want the Raptors to wait and see how well they could perform next year. The Raptors are ambitious enough to strive for results more immediately.
Still, Curry said the Raptors could become medal finishers at state consistently in the near future. He said “it’s a sky’s-the-limit kind of thing.”
By establishing a tradition early, Holton hopes the Raptors are thriving after she graduates.
“Bozeman is a phenomenal running town,” she said. “We could end up, hopefully in the next few years even when I’m not here anymore, in the top three in the state.”
