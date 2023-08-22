Last season’s cross country season was highlighted by Bozeman’s Weston Brown dominating each race en route to an undefeated year and a state championship.
The 2023 season has potential to play out similarly. Brown has graduated, and will run for Princeton in college, but Bozeman’s Nathan Neil returns. Now a senior, Neil was the second best boys runner in the state last year — beating everybody except his own teammate.
Neil’s 2022 featured a second-place showing at the Class AA state meet, followed a few weeks later by a third-place finish at NXR Northwest Regional Championships. He also placed 25th at NXN Nike Cross Nationals. His time of 15 minutes, 5 seconds in the 5K from NXR stands as the second-fastest (behind Brown) in Bozeman High’s long history of strong distance runners.
Not bad for his first year of cross country. And now the 2023 fall presents him with the opportunity to build up his accolades even more. Expectations are understandably high.
“We have Nathan Neil back, who is obviously going to be one of the best cross country runners in the entire country,” Hawks head coach Casey Jermyn said while previewing the upcoming season. “We have some very big goals for him.”
A state championship and an NXR championship are both on the list. Jermyn said the goal is to be in the top three at NXN but quickly added that if Neil is fast enough to aim for the top three, “you might as well set the goal to win the dang thing.”
Jermyn is confident Neil is ready to advance his running from the already high level he showed last year.
“He kind of knows the ins and outs of the training, how to run different training plans and how to prepare himself physically,” Jermyn said. “The challenge really is probably more on the mental side of things and then all the extra little things that he’s got to add into his daily routine. That goes into nutrition and sleep and physical therapy, just injury-prevention type stuff, and he’s doing all that.”
With Neil leading the way, Jermyn believes the Hawks will be well positioned to defend their team state title from last season — the program’s first since 2019. It helps to have a strong returning group of seniors Kieran Anderson, Ian Gentry, Jeremy Podson and Daniel Johnson along with sophomores Christian Landers and Miles Halvorsen.
Landers could be in position for a breakout season after placing 21st at state last year — Bozeman’s fourth finisher and the second-fastest freshman.
“I think we’re gonna see a lot more of Christian Landers this year,” Jermyn said. “He was one of the key components that won us that state title.”
Even though last year’s top three of the boys team was really talented — with KJ Popeil (now running for Detroit Mercy) joining Brown and Neil — Jermyn believes there is a little more depth this season, which should lead to greater competition and stronger racing.
“I think those guys can really work together and that can really, in terms of having a very strong team, be very beneficial,” Jermyn said, “as they have each other to push themselves.”
It’s possible that Bozeman’s girls team operates in the same way.
That group is likely to be led by senior Natalie Nicholas, last year’s fourth-place finisher at state.
Nicholas owns Bozeman’s sixth-fastest girls 5K time (18:10.8) in school history, which came in 2020 during her freshman year.
“I think she’s ready to kind of cap off her senior cross country season with a bang,” Jermyn said. “I think she can sneak into the top end of the state.”
To match, or improve on, last season’s second-place team showing at state, Nicholas likely will have to be up there again. But Jermyn believes a “pack mentality” among the girls team should net them a high finish anyway.
The girls roster returns seniors Serena Sproles, Nomi Friedman and Frida Kelly along with sophomores Elizabeth Becker and Necia Nicholas (Natalie’s sister). With that many options, Jermyn said, “I think we’re gonna see a lot of shuffling among the ranks of the girls.”
Jermyn added that freshmen Tula Higman and Kylee Neil (Nathan’s sister) could make an impact on varsity as well.
The coach also made note of how talented Gallatin and Missoula Hellgate’s girls teams will be this season — the main threats for a state title. Bozeman’s group has to be prepared to run strategically and finish in as fast a cluster as possible.
“When you know you’ve got a team like Gallatin that has two of the top spots in the state (in Claire Rutherford and Isabel Ross), that’s really tough to compete against. And they’re no slouches after that top two,” Jermyn said. “We have to make sure our pack is really up toward the front and get our five in as quick as we can.”
The cross country season begins at noon Friday in Billings.
