Last season’s cross country season was highlighted by Bozeman’s Weston Brown dominating each race en route to an undefeated year and a state championship.

The 2023 season has potential to play out similarly. Brown has graduated, and will run for Princeton in college, but Bozeman’s Nathan Neil returns. Now a senior, Neil was the second best boys runner in the state last year — beating everybody except his own teammate.

Neil’s 2022 featured a second-place showing at the Class AA state meet, followed a few weeks later by a third-place finish at NXR Northwest Regional Championships. He also placed 25th at NXN Nike Cross Nationals. His time of 15 minutes, 5 seconds in the 5K from NXR stands as the second-fastest (behind Brown) in Bozeman High’s long history of strong distance runners.


Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

