Mountain West Classic provides glimpse of what Class AA state meet could look like By Lance Hartzler 406mtsports.com Sep 18, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Bozeman’s Hayley Burns runs to the finish during the Mountain West Classic cross country meet on Saturday at the University of Montana Golf Course in Missoula. Ben Allan Smith/406mtsports.com Gallatin’s Penny MacFarlane (left) and Hellgate’s Annika Kendrick sprint to the finish during the Mountain West Classic cross country meet on Saturday at the University of Montana Golf Course in Missoula. Ben Allan Smith/406mtsports.com Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MISSOULA — The best of the best showed up, and showed out, at the Mountain West Classic Saturday morning, providing a bit of a preview for the Class AA state meet in late October.Competing on the same course as the state meet at the University of Montana Golf Course, the event made its return after a year off with a massive field of teams featuring the entire Class AA — including the teams and athletes expected to go head to head for a title at the state meet.Some talented schools from Idaho and Washington also competed and stole the show at the top of the results board. For the Montana schools, defending AA champs finished atop the Treasure State teams as the Missoula Sentinel boys led (second overall) at 170 and Bozeman paced the way in the girls race, regardless of state, at 106 with a dominant showing.Bozeman placed four runners in the top 35, including two in the top 15 with Hayley Burns in fourth (18:48.28) and Natalie Nicholas in 13th. Teams like Helena High and Missoula Hellgate — which each boast their own star runners with top-five finishers Kylie Hartnett (Helena) and Kensey May (Hellgate) placing well — seem to know how good Bozeman can be when things are clicking."Let's be honest, nobody was going to beat the Bozeman girls today," Hellgate head coach Anders Brooker said. "They had a great day. Even today, five weeks out from state if we run at our best and Bozeman runs like that we aren't going to beat them. Now, we still like our team and like where we are going and we think we will be a lot better five weeks from today but Bozeman had a great day on the girls side."Serena Sproles (29th, 20:27.94), Nomi Friedman (30th, 20:28.82) and Sarah Wheeler (33rd, 20:35.24) completed the Hawks' scoring lineup. On the individual side, the top finishers from the Treasure State were Sentinel star Tanner Klumph — who remains at the top in the state rankings individually on the boys side — and defending AA individual champ, Hellgate's May as she took third overall behind a pair of Post Falls (Idaho) runners.Despite the individual win, the Hellgate girls finished fifth overall with 186 and third among Montana schools behind first-place Bozeman and second-place Helena High (148). The next-best Montana schools after the Sentinel boys were Hellgate in fourth (195), Class A Hamilton (206) in sixth and Bozeman (218) in eighth.The boys raced panned out similar to how races this season have: Sentinel leads, with Hellgate not far off often in second. The two Missoula teams have led the AA for the most part and sure look like the favorites unless a Bozeman or another team could have a big day.All five of Bozeman's scoring runners placed in the top 60. Connor Neil led the way, finishing 19th in 16:39.98. KJ Popiel was 39th (16:59.86), Joe Johns was 42nd (17:04.11), Rex Hamling was 58th (17:26.54) and Wyatt May was 60th (17:28.47). "All in all, strong showing today, and it's a great building block as we move through our season," Hawks head coach Casey Jermyn said. "We still have a lot of work in front of us, but we are where we need to be." Gallatin's Carson Steckelberg placed 12th to lead the Raptors boys team. He was backed up by Nash Coley (53rd, 17:19.49), Keidis MacFarlane (88th, 17:48.79), Peter Rehberger (94th, 17:51.77) and Eli Blythe (112th, 18:01.34). Gallatin's boys placed 12th overall with a team score of 359. Gallatin's girls placed 10th with a score of 268. Penny MacFarlane (20:06.58) and Alexis Holton (20:12.35) placed 16th and 22nd, respectively. Ally Coey (42nd, 20:56.82), Bella Childre (83rd, 21:55.59) and Grace Schopp (105th, 22:20.36) followed. "It was really good for our kids to be in a big meet like this," Raptors head coach Graydon Curry said. "We're used to meets a fourth of the size. This was a big-time learning experience for them." Belgrade’s boys placed 14th with a score of 463. Sam Nash placed 26th in 16:46.05, Brodie Tirrell was 82nd in 17:40.69, Kaden Lookhart was 83rd in 17:43.65, Brandon Clingan was 126th in 18:11.02 and Aidan Brown was 146th in 18:30.07.The Panthers' girls team placed 21st and was led by Hannah Guise, who placed 57th in 21:17.08. Zoe Axtman (22:58.00) was 140th, and Saige Duffin (23:20.89) and Miah Fenno (23:21.33) were 153rd and 154th, respectively. Ryen Gipe (160th, 23:23.86) rounded out the team's scoring. Manhattan Christian’s boys placed 19th with a team score of 667. The Eagles featured two runners who finished in the top 100: Oren Arthun (29th, 16:47.54) and Nathan Adams (98th, 17:53.14). Manhattan Christian's girls placed 29th (775). They were led by Ava Bellach (91st, 22:03.59) and Jadyn Vandyken (92nd, 22:03.63). Garrett Golding of Three Forks led the Wolves team by finishing in 18:11.59. He placed 127, and the Wolves finished 33rd overall (965). For the girls, Jayden Woodland led the way, placing 44th in 20:59.71. The girls placed 24th with a team score of 733. Carson Blanchard paced Manhattan's by finishing in 18:29.56 for 145th place. The Eagles placed 41st (1,164). Ella Miller's 86th-place finish in 21:57.11 led Manhattan's girls team, which placed 20th. Bozeman Daily Chronicle staff writer Parker Cotton contributed to this article. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Team Missoula Hellgate Bozeman Sport Meet Champ Aa Klumph Recommended for you #mtscores Tweets