Manhattan cross-country and track and field head coach John Sillitti was chosen as a Montana Coaches Association Hall of Fame inductee. Sillitti and eight other coaches will be inducted during a ceremony that is slated to be a part of the MCA Awards Ceremony on July 30 at Great Falls CMR High School.
Sillitti has coached at Manhattan for 21 years. In 14 years as head cross-country coach, the Tiger boys teams have captured five state titles and six runner-up finishes while the girls teams have won four state titles and two second-place trophies.
With Sillitti at the helm, Manhattan’s track and field teams have won 14 district and divisional championships, nine state trophies including five boys state championships.
Sillitti has been chosen for Class B cross-country coach of the year nine times and been nominated 18 times. He also is a five-time Class B track and field coach of the year and has been nominated 11 times. He was also nominated for National High School Athletic Coaches Association coach of the year in 2016 for boys track and field and again in 2019 for boys cross-country.
