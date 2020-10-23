KALISPELL — The weather service had issued a winter storm warning and forecast 4-8 inches of snow, but athletes competing for state championships Friday were grateful for any chance to compete when just months ago the whole season seemed doubtful.
The Lincoln County boys and Broadwater County girls repeated as Class B champions, but Manhattan was in second in both standings as Hallie Hemenway won the girls race for the Tigers.
The Broadwater County girls topped Manhattan, which had taken three of four meetings during the 2020 season, by just a single point. Broadwater County finished with 59 points and Manhattan had 60. Three Forks was fifth with 192 points.
Lincoln County won the boys title with 63 points over Manhattan (85) and Three Forks (154).
Hemenway won the last four races of her season, including the state meet, pulling away from the field to finish in 20 minutes, 10.99 seconds and improve on her seventh-place finish from last season.
“I was telling myself it’s my senior year and I have half-a-mile left of my high school cross-country career so I better just leave it all out there,” Hemenway said. “I went into the season thinking there might not even be a state, so if I get a state meet, I’m going to give it my all.”
Sweet Grass County sophomore Natalie Wood was runner-up in 20:24.11 and Broadwater County junior Emma Stolte was third in 20:31.41.
The snow started falling in earnest as the Class B girls (the third race of the day) warmed up in preparation.
“I think even though it is freezing,” Hemenway said in her post-race interview while wrapped in a blanket, “it is fun today to be here with my team and having an enjoyable time running and just enjoying what it is to be in cross-country, and the weather is a part of that so it adds to the memories.”
Madeline Severson (11th, 21:57.01), Saige Duffin (15th, 22:15.69), Rylee Cameron (16th, 22:21.59), Miah Fenno (17th, 22:28.91), Deanna Yung (20th, 22:44.99) and Kit Wiersema (22nd, 22:52.79) all finished in the top 25 for the Tigers girls.
With lots of racing throughout the season, the Bulldogs and Tigers know each other well.
“I always see them as an amazing team,” Stolte said. “We respect them so much.”
Wyatt Barney helped fuel the Manhattan boys in their runner-up team finish by crossing the finish line in 18:05.85. Layne Vanderby (12th, 18:27.30), Luke Meeker (13th, 18:28.67) and Carson Blanchard (23rd, 18:55.35) placed in the top 25 for the Tigers as well.
Garrett Golding paced the Three Forks boys by placing 20th in 18:46.42. Bryon Fanning was a place behind, finishing in 18:52.14. Beau Johnston earned 24th in 18:56.23.
Jayden Woodland led the Wolves girls by taking 13th, clocking in at 21:59.95, while Kodee Kolberg was 23rd in 22:54.09.
