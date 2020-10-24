Manhattan Christian will need more room in its trophy case.
The Eagles swept the Class C championships Saturday in Kalispell. The boys set a new classification record by winning their fifth consecutive championship.
Led by a runner-up finish from Riley Schott, and six harriers in the top seven, Christian won the crown with nine points. Richey-Lambert, which boasted the state champion in Samuel Smith, was second with 24.
“That’s what it was all about today,” Schott, who recorded a time of 17 minutes, 28.43 seconds, said. “We just wanted to go out and do something great for the team.”
The Eagles had been tied with Kremlin-Gildford and Seeley-Swan with four titles in a row, but it was possible that tie would be broken with four all-state harriers returning this fall, including Schott. The team lived up to the expectations and boasted six all-state runners by the time the bus rolled out of Kalispell Saturday afternoon.
“We just had goals and we worked hard for the whole season, and it just paid off today,” Eagles coach Nate TeSlaa said. “Just exciting and just a great bunch of kids. Those four seniors, they all-stated last year, and they really helped the kids this year. A good bunch of leaders those four boys.”
Seniors Devan Walhof (18:44.97), Matt Kenney (19:10.56) and Cullen Visser (19:30.95) finished fourth, fifth and seventh, respectively.
“It’s been just so special to do it with these guys, and we’ve had a great group of guys to do it with every year,” Schott said. “We’ve all known each other since kindergarten or whatever … and as a group we were just able to achieve that level of dominance.”
The Eagles received plenty of help this season from a pair of underclassmen. Freshman Oren Arthun finished third in 18:28.47, while sophomore Nathan Adams was sixth in 19:13.80.
For Schott, it was the culmination of a stellar career. He won the individual championship as a sophomore and finished third a year ago. He has no regrets after placing second.
“I think I’d be willing to say that I don’t think I won that (championship) because I was the fastest. But I won that because I was mentally very tough on that day,” Schott said. “I was able to see the opportunity to get the win, while others were kind of faltering. I’m thrilled with how I’ve done these last two years.”
Smith, who had finished as the state runner-up in each of the past two seasons, posted a winning time of 17:04.18. He built a 15 second lead on Schott in the first mile and stretched it to 24 en route to victory.
“Sam had a good start,” Schott said. “I was with him for about maybe 400 or 500 meters and he was just gone, and I never really got back up to him for the rest of the race.”
While there was little doubt for the boys, there was plenty of drama for the girls. Christian edged defending state champion Seeley-Swan, 29-30, to win the championship.
“We kind of thought that we might get a trophy for the girls,” TeSlaa said. “But man they showed up and they ran hard today. I was so very proud of all of them.”
Belt-Centerville’s Lindsey Paulson narrowly beat Plentywood’s Annie Kaul for the individual title. Then Christian’s Ava Bellach sprinted across the finish line in 23:16.32 to place third.
“Once I crossed the finish line, I turned around and there was a ton of girls coming in really quick,” Bellach said. “And already I was counting, I was making sure that we could at least get second. But we got first. I was so happy.”
The Eagles secured the state championship — the program’s first since 2001 — when Mali Kamerman placed 11th and Kiersten Van Kirk was 15th with times of 24:06.76 and 24:35.77, respectively.
“It was great. They ran a good race,” TeSlaa said. “It was really cold, but they all did so well.”
Malaya Kamerman earned a top 25 finish after placing 23rd in 26:02.96, while Katelyn Van Kirk (27:53.57) and Kyanna Hoekema (28:44.14) rounded out the team.
None of Christian’s runners who competed at state are seniors, thus expectations are already high for next year.
“I think we’re going to do good. We’re probably all going to train over the summer and make sure we get going,” Bellach said. “But I think it should be a good year next year too.”
