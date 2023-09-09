Let the news come to you

The naked eye could barely discern a winner. The finish line camera also proved to be no help.

The end of the girls varsity race at the Bozeman Invitational late Saturday afternoon was as close as could be. Hawks freshman Kylee Neil and Kalispell Glacier freshman Lauren Bissen seemed to cross at exactly the same time. Determining who placed first involved going down to the hundredths of a second.

Finally, it was revealed: Neil crossed in 18 minutes, 45.64 seconds. Bissen followed in 18:45.66.


Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on X/Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

