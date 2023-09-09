The naked eye could barely discern a winner. The finish line camera also proved to be no help.
The end of the girls varsity race at the Bozeman Invitational late Saturday afternoon was as close as could be. Hawks freshman Kylee Neil and Kalispell Glacier freshman Lauren Bissen seemed to cross at exactly the same time. Determining who placed first involved going down to the hundredths of a second.
Finally, it was revealed: Neil crossed in 18 minutes, 45.64 seconds. Bissen followed in 18:45.66.
“At the very end, I was just kind of going for it as much as I could,” Neil said.
Standing about 50 meters away from the finish, her older brother Nathan Neil screamed his encouragement. Kylee eventually disappeared from his view, so he couldn’t see what happened at the finish line. But his sister’s remarkable strength down the stretch served as a motivating factor in Nathan’s own race.
“I was already excited to run, but I was a little nervous just because it’s a race and that’s normal, but after she had that finish, I just got excited and I was immediately ready to go,” Nathan said.
Nathan Neil took an early lead in the boys race that followed and kept it the whole way, finishing in 15:17.69. In doing so, he set the 5K course record (since 2017), besting the previous mark of 15:18.5 by Isaac Schmidt of Missoula Hellgate in 2017.
Led by the Neil siblings, Bozeman’s boys and girls swept the team awards with scores of 55 and 83, respectively, to continue a strong start to the 2023 season.
“I think on both sides we’re running really well right now,” Hawks head coach Casey Jermyn said. “It is early. It’s a long season, so we have to be careful with that, but it’s kind of a good showing of the amount of work that we’ve put in this summer.”
Bozeman’s five boys scoring runners all finished in the top 20, an impressive display of pack running near the front. Jeremy Posdon placed ninth in a personal-record time of 16:04.85, and Christian Landers was 12th in 16:10.25, also a personal record. Miles Halvorsen’s 16:17.29 was a PR and put him in 16th place, as was Daniel Johnson’s 16:19.49 that put him in 17th to complete the scoring.
“That’s our nucleus and that’s our core, and we need to get those guys racing really well and racing up to the top,” Jermyn said. “If we’re going to look at a state championship and we’re going to look at racing well at NXR and possibly earning a berth to NXN, the goal is to get that group sub-16, and they’re working that direction. They’re really running well.”
Rounding out Bozeman’s team score for the girls were Natalie Nicholas in seventh (19:05.18), Tula Higman in 16th (19:48.76), Serena Sproles in 25th (20:16.71) and Nomi Friedman in 34th (20:33.45).
“The guys really got out aggressive in the first mile and kind of established that early,” Jermyn said. “The girls had a little bit more of a strategic approach when they came through and then really worked through (the field).”
Kylee Neil won her first varsity race last week in Kalispell on what will be the state meet course in October, finishing in 18:45.7. She has been pleasantly surprised with her results to this point, and she may be a surprise to the rest of the competition as well.
“My goals are usually just to PR and stuff, so I’ve been kind of surprised with the rankings so far,” she said.
Nathan Neil, conversely, is widely acknowledged as the boys runner everybody is chasing this year. He ran 14:50.4 last week, setting a school record and one of the best times in the country on what he considered a pretty fast course. Neil said he’s not terribly motivated by specific times. Rather, he focused this past summer on simply becoming a more thoughtful racer.
“I know the guys behind me are trying to catch me the whole way. I know they’re back there,” Neil said. “It helps me to have a race plan going in, so I’m not just trying to win the race. I’m trying to think about how I’m going to win a race at the next level, like at regionals or at nationals, so I’m focusing on little things. I’m just trying to run smarter, not just to win races anymore.”
For one day at least, watching his sister race also proved to be plenty motivating. Asked how many times he’d like to see him and Kylee finish first together this season, he said, “As many as possible.”
Gallatin girls led by Bella Determan
Gallatin’s Bella Determan went into her first cross country race last week in Kalispell hoping to break 21 minutes. The junior placed 10th in 19:53.96, so mission accomplished there.
She may need to start setting some loftier goals. Determan placed fourth on Saturday at Bridger Creek, finishing in 18:55.10 — almost a full minute faster than last week.
She has had a quick ascent in the sport she had to be convinced by her friends to join.
“I’m really excited for the season to shape out,” she said. “It’s exciting to start and keep improving. I think it’ll be a good season.”
Determan was joined in Saturday’s top 10 by teammates Claire Rutherford (fifth in 19:00.80) and Isabel Ross (10th in 19:17.71), helping the Raptors place third as a team with 107 points, trailing only Bozeman’s 83 and Missoula Hellgate’s 101. Determan’s time is already the third-fastest girls 5K time in Gallatin’s history, and she joins Rutherford and Ross as the only Gallatin girls to go under 19 minutes.
“She looked fantastic,” Raptors head coach Graydon Curry said. “She took the lead a mile and a half in, and to do that, to have the guts to do that and go for it, to be a minute faster than your first race, it’s awesome. We’re ecstatic. She’s on a great track right now.”
Gallatin’s team scoring was completed by Avery Childre in 37th place (20:45.39) and Lauren Weaver in 54th place (21:10.31).
Across the board, it was a faster race for the Raptors than last season at this site.
“Our girls are way ahead as a team compared to last year,” Curry said. “We’re very pleased with the last two weeks. Our girls have never beat Hellgate, and they did last week. They almost did today. They beat Hardin today, which last year Hardin beat us every time we raced them. We’re definitely on a good track.”
Determan led the pack of Raptors on Saturday, motivated by a saying from her coaches written on her forearm: “When in pain, drive like a train.”
She repeated that mantra to herself down the final stretch of the race.
“I try to remind myself each step that I take that I am pushing myself as hard as I can,” Determan said.
Gallatin’s boys team placed 11th overall (ninth among Class AA teams) with a score of 323. Axel Butler led the group by placing 39th in 16:56.79, a personal record by about a second. Evan Lubick was 46th in 17:05.44 (a PR), Nash Coley placed 54th (17:16.33), Judah McConville was 84th (17:42.35) and Bridger Warner was 116th (18:21.59, a PR).
“We’re really pleased with the progress we’ve seen,” Curry said. “We’re kind of out of the mix right now, especially with Kiedis (MacFarlane) still injured, but he’s on his way back. Our top guy today, Axel, he’s broken 17 twice this year and last year I think he broke 18 (four times). And Evan, almost 17 flat today and 40 seconds faster than last weekend.”
Other notable results
Belgrade’s boys placed eighth with a team score of 256. They were led by Wilson Schmidt placing 10th in 16:08.87.
Belgrade’s girls placed 11th with a score of 362. Justine Pommerville placed 36th in 20:43.35.
Manhattan Christian’s Oren Arthun placed fifth in the boys race, finishing in 15:46.23.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.