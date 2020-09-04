Bozeman historically has thrived, not just at the state level, but regionally and even nationally as well.
But this is no typical season. The regional and national meets the Hawks often compete at were canceled this season because of the coronavirus pandemic.
It shortens the season. But Hawks head coach Casey Jermyn remains optimistic about the capabilities of his squads.
“That was a tough one for the team,” he said of the canceled meets. “Those are some fun trips. Disappointment was part of it. But there was a lot of understanding. I think they get why.”
The pandemic has affected many aspects of life. But Montana high school sports have continued, and local cross-country teams kicked off their seasons on Friday with the Belgrade Invitational at Gallatin County Regional Park in Bozeman.
The Hawks continued their success as both the girls (20 points) and boys (42 points) both won the team titles. Bozeman freshman Natalie Nicholas won the girls race in 19 minutes, 29 seconds. Hayley Burns (second, 20:00), Molly Sherman (third, 20:00), Lucia McCormick (fifth, 20:25) and Grace Gilbreth (ninth, 21:27) all finished in the top 10.
Bozeman’s Stirling Marshall-Pryde won the boys race in 16:41. Xander Danenhauer (sixth, 17:26), Connor Neil (seventh, 17:27), Noah Cunningham-Baker (ninth, 17:47) and Cody Hundhausen (19th, 18:23) finished in the top 20.
Gallatin’s girls were third with 78 points. Breckyn Kornachuk (11th, 21:45), Lilyann Macfarlane (12th, 21:58), Alexis Holton (15th, 22:41), Penelope Macfarlane (17th, 23:00) and Bella Childre (23rd, 23:21) powered the Raptors.
The Raptors boys were seventh with 166 points. Carson Steckelberg (10th, 17:48), Thomas Hicks (21st, 18:29), Nash Coley (42nd, 20:00), Peter Rehberger (46th, 20:06) and Eli Blythe (47th, 20:22) led Gallatin in its first-ever races.
“We’re just fortunate to even have a season at this point,” Jermyn said. “You look around the country, there’s a lot of states that aren’t even having fall sports. So we’re very thankful for that. We’re no doubt aware of that, and we’re thankful and want to make the best of what we got even though it does look a little different. So spirits with the team are pretty high.”
Jermyn was proud of how his team has handled the hurdles of the extra health protocols. On Friday, for example, the race was split up into two different sessions. Mass starts were replaced by groups of four teams running at a time.
Jermyn noticed his athletes have shown the same focus and determination they always do, though, despite not competing in Bozeman’s staple meets. The Hawks and Raptors will only be competing against teams in the Eastern AA this season to limit a possible spread of the coronavirus.
This is unique, Jermyn said, because the Hawks can usually compare themselves to the best teams across the state — he pointed out Helena and Missoula Hellgate’s girls teams as examples — and prepare for the competition before the Class AA meet at the end of the season. The Hawks boys have secured 12 straight titles and the girls have won 12 of the last 13.
But Jermyn viewed this as an enjoyable build up of anticipation leading up to state because runners won’t know what to expect.
“They know the situation,” Jermyn said, “and are ready to put their heads down, get to work and make the best out of the opportunities they’re going to get.”
The Hawks’ depth could be affected by the split with Gallatin, however. Raptors head coach Graydon Curry is eager for the extra opportunities members of his team now have.
He wanted the job because he’s followed the Hawks since he ran at Montana State. He’s also coached at Belgrade as an assistant. He wanted to be a part of this new program.
“We have nothing but hardworking, awesome kids,” Curry said. “That gives us a lot of hope that, for as young as they are because there's no seniors in there, it gives us a lot of excitement for the future and what we might see for the season.”
Curry believes he has similar training philosophies to Jermyn. So when starting the program, he could take elements from the Hawks and from MSU.
Curry desires to see steady improvements throughout the season from the Raptors. With no seniors and therefore less runners, they can receive more one-on-one attention from members of the coaching staff who also have experience working at Bozeman. Curry hopes this helps the Raptors build confidence.
Curry isn’t sure how the Raptors’ first season will end up. But he’s optimistic the young athletes will show they can build for the future.
“We always want to create an inclusive environment where everyone feels welcome and is excited to be at practice and part of the team,” Curry said. “If we can create that inclusive environment and welcoming atmosphere and also just have a program where the kids can see some success and enjoy running in general, that’s what it’s all about for us.”
Jermyn is grateful for the cross-country season during the pandemic. He noted how many of this year’s seniors lost their junior track and field seasons already, so having another opportunity to catch the attention of scouts is “vital.”
And even for those who won’t compete after high school, Jermyn said cross-country could provide some normalcy.
“This is a big part of their identity and who they are,” Jermyn said. “And in the up-and-down world we’ve been in for the last six months, to have another season where they can show up and see their friends and go through their training regiments and run as a team, that’s super important. I feel very fortunate that we have a season in front of us. All those kids are going to make the most of it and will work as hard as they can this season and do what they have to to make sure we get a full season.”
