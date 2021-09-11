Hawks girls win, boys place 2nd at Bozeman Invitational By Chronicle Staff Sep 11, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Bozeman’s Natalie Nicholas competes in a race in Billings last season. LARRY MAYER / 406mtsports.com Buy Now Gallatin’s Carson Steckelberg takes first place in the boys varsity race of the Belgrade Invite on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at Regional Park. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bozeman’s Hayley Burns placed third overall in the girls race Saturday, helping the Hawks to a first-place team finish at the Bozeman Invitational at Bridger Creek Golf Course.Burns led a strong Hawks contingent by finishing in 19 minutes, 30.49 seconds. Bozeman had a team score of 66. Natalie Nicholas (19:53.84) and Lucy McCormick (19:58.91) were seventh and eighth, respectively. Serena Sproles (21st, 20:46.49) and Nomi Friedman (27th, 20:55.87) completed Bozeman’s scoring.Gallatin’s girls team was led by Penny MacFarlane (11th, 20:07.15), Alexis Holton (12th, 20:07.64) and Lily MacFarlane (15th, 20:16.59). Bella Childre (48th, 21:48.11) and Leyna Yenny (76th, 22:30.19) added to the Raptors’ day. Gallatin’s girls placed fifth (152). For Belgrade, Hannah Giese was 36th in 21:14.93, Arianna Heinrichs was 95th in 23:07.38, Justine Pommerville was 106th in 23:31, Katie Iverson was 117th in 23:50.98 and Grace Stewart was 122nd in 24:02. The Panthers placed 16th (420).On the boys side, Gallatin’s Carson Steckelberg placed fourth in 16:23.23. Bozeman’s Connor Neil was close behind in sixth in 16:33.94.Also for the Hawks, Joe Johns (16:51.24) was 12th, KJ Popiel (17:02.48) was 18th, Wyatt May (17:18.27) was 22nd and Calvin Dore (17:30.68) was 29th. Bozeman’s boys placed second in the team scores with 87, behind only Missoula Hellgate’s 59. Elsewhere for the Raptors, Nash Coley was 20th in 17:09.68, Thomas Hicks was 46th in 17:56.15, Keidis MacFarlane was 53rd in 17:59.05 and Eli Blythe was 62nd in 18:07.10. Gallatin’s boys team placed seventh (184).Sam Nash of Belgrade was the Panthers’ lead runner, finishing in 16:42.87. Kaden Lookhart was 36th in 17:41.65, Aidan Brown was 88th in 18:48.63, Garrett Walker was 92nd in 18:58.69 and Owen Schmidt was 121st in 19:22.63. Belgrade’s boys placed 10th (323).Manhattan Christian’s boys placed eighth (279) thanks to three top-50 finishers. Oren Arthun led that effort, finishing 25th in 17:23. Nathan Adams (35th, 17:40) and Shaphan Hubner (49th, 17:57) followed.Garrett Golding placed 41st overall in 17:49 to lead the Three Forks boys team, which placed 11th (361). Teammate Beau Johnson was right behind in 42nd in 17:50.Payden Cantalupo placed 67th to lead Manhattan’s boys, who placed 16th (444).Manhattan’s girls placed 11th (361) and were led by Ella Miller (42nd, 21:37). Jayden Woodland led the Three Forks girls team, which placed 13th (397). Woodland was 33rd in 21:09. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Team Bozeman Hayley Burns Hawk Sport Boys Recommended for you #mtscores Tweets