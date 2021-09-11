Support Local Journalism


Bozeman’s Hayley Burns placed third overall in the girls race Saturday, helping the Hawks to a first-place team finish at the Bozeman Invitational at Bridger Creek Golf Course.

Burns led a strong Hawks contingent by finishing in 19 minutes, 30.49 seconds. Bozeman had a team score of 66. Natalie Nicholas (19:53.84) and Lucy McCormick (19:58.91) were seventh and eighth, respectively. Serena Sproles (21st, 20:46.49) and Nomi Friedman (27th, 20:55.87) completed Bozeman’s scoring.

Gallatin’s girls team was led by Penny MacFarlane (11th, 20:07.15), Alexis Holton (12th, 20:07.64) and Lily MacFarlane (15th, 20:16.59). Bella Childre (48th, 21:48.11) and Leyna Yenny (76th, 22:30.19) added to the Raptors’ day. Gallatin’s girls placed fifth (152).

For Belgrade, Hannah Giese was 36th in 21:14.93, Arianna Heinrichs was 95th in 23:07.38, Justine Pommerville was 106th in 23:31, Katie Iverson was 117th in 23:50.98 and Grace Stewart was 122nd in 24:02. The Panthers placed 16th (420).

On the boys side, Gallatin’s Carson Steckelberg placed fourth in 16:23.23. Bozeman’s Connor Neil was close behind in sixth in 16:33.94.

Also for the Hawks, Joe Johns (16:51.24) was 12th, KJ Popiel (17:02.48) was 18th, Wyatt May (17:18.27) was 22nd and Calvin Dore (17:30.68) was 29th. Bozeman’s boys placed second in the team scores with 87, behind only Missoula Hellgate’s 59.

Elsewhere for the Raptors, Nash Coley was 20th in 17:09.68, Thomas Hicks was 46th in 17:56.15, Keidis MacFarlane was 53rd in 17:59.05 and Eli Blythe was 62nd in 18:07.10. Gallatin’s boys team placed seventh (184).

Sam Nash of Belgrade was the Panthers’ lead runner, finishing in 16:42.87. Kaden Lookhart was 36th in 17:41.65, Aidan Brown was 88th in 18:48.63, Garrett Walker was 92nd in 18:58.69 and Owen Schmidt was 121st in 19:22.63. Belgrade’s boys placed 10th (323).

Manhattan Christian’s boys placed eighth (279) thanks to three top-50 finishers. Oren Arthun led that effort, finishing 25th in 17:23. Nathan Adams (35th, 17:40) and Shaphan Hubner (49th, 17:57) followed.

Garrett Golding placed 41st overall in 17:49 to lead the Three Forks boys team, which placed 11th (361). Teammate Beau Johnson was right behind in 42nd in 17:50.

Payden Cantalupo placed 67th to lead Manhattan’s boys, who placed 16th (444).

Manhattan’s girls placed 11th (361) and were led by Ella Miller (42nd, 21:37). Jayden Woodland led the Three Forks girls team, which placed 13th (397). Woodland was 33rd in 21:09.

