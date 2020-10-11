Grace Gilbreth was on Instagram when she found out the news.
A friend of hers in Ohio wondered if it was the school Gilbreth went to. Gilbreth confirmed, yeah, that really was her Bozeman High School.
MileSplit.com ranked the Hawks as the 10th best girls cross-country team in the country two weeks ago. Gilbreth was caught off guard, but then appreciated the acknowledgment.
“It’s a confidence booster to see that number,” Gilbreth said, “and think we must be doing well.”
Even with a young team, even without competitions in other states because of the coronavirus pandemic, Bozeman’s girls cross-country team has shined once again. The Hawks are Class AA’s defending champions and have won 12 of the last 13 state titles. They’re on track to contend for another. Through six races this season, including Thursday’s Billings Invitational, Bozeman has finished first every time.
On Thursday, Bozeman’s Stirling Marshall-Pryde (15:39.79) won the boys individual race and Natalie Nicholas (18:10.73) raced to the girls championship.
The Hawks won both team titles as well. Bozeman’s lead girls placed first, third, fourth, fifth and sixth while the top three Hawks boys concluded in the top seven.
“I would definitely say another state title is on our minds,” Gilbreth said.
In the season’s final two weeks, the Hawks have some individual skills they each want to work on. But nothing major. They’ve already shown they can compete at a high level.
In recent weeks, Bozeman’s runners have caught up to each other, creating the chance for them to run as a pack. It helps push teammates in both practices and meets to reach their best. It makes for a more dominant team, able to count on just about every runner rather than only one or two at the top.
“You can go all the way down to our six, our seven, our eight, our nine,” Hawks head coach Casey Jermyn said. “We have a really, really solid group, which helps you get to that next level in terms of the team aspect. That’s probably what stands out the most.”
At the start of the year, Nicholas didn’t even expect to be on varsity. So far, the freshman has finished first in every one of Bozeman’s races this season.
Not only has Nicholas transitioned well to high school, she’s emerged as one of the top runners in the state.
The first few days of practice were a little awkward and nerve-racking getting to know new teammates with a big age gap. But she quickly bonded with them and adjusted to the new workload. It was nothing she couldn’t handle, Nicholas thought, and she’s proven it in the meets.
“I guess there’s not a specific moment (when I became comfortable),” Nicholas said. “I really surprised myself with the first race definitely. It just feels really awesome to be part of this group.”
Nicholas has been joined by sophomore Luci McCormick and transfer junior Hayley Burns as new or young runners who have stepped up this season. They’ve combined with seniors Natalie McCormick and Gilbreth to create a formidable lineup.
Natalie McCormick has given advice to younger runners. She’s told them more mileage doesn’t mean faster, stay calm during races and make sure to always love running.
“I look at the freshmen and I see myself in them,” McCormick said. “It’s been fun to impart some wisdom on them and also just run with them and be a bit more of a leader.”
The Hawks are also without senior Riley Moore because of an injury. McCormick said Moore still contributes by helping out coaches and motivating teammates. Other runners have risen to the occasion in her absence.
In past years, the Hawks planned their training to make a run at regionals and nationals. Those races were canceled this year because of the coronavirus, so Bozeman is instead hoping to peak at the state meet on Oct. 24.
Based on their results so far, the Hawks have positioned themselves well to continue their streak of success.
“The times are good, the people are fast,” Gilbreth said, “and we all get to run as one big pack, which is really fun.”
