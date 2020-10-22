As Stirling Marshall-Pryde entered the final 200 meters at a Billings meet on Oct. 8, he could see the clock ticking in the distance.
He set a goal of cracking 16 minutes throughout the season. So as he sprinted down the final stretch, he saw his goal was within reach.
When Marshall-Pryde crossed the finish line, he hadn’t just set a personal record. He shattered it by about 30 seconds and finished in 15 minutes, 39.8 seconds.
“I was really tired from pushing it, but then I was just super happy. So excited,” Marshall-Pryde said. “I don’t even know how to describe it. It was an amazing feeling.”
Marshall-Pryde has won every race this season. The senior captain anchors Bozeman’s boys cross-country team entering the Class AA meet Saturday in Kalispell.
The Hawks boys are seeking their 13th straight championship. The Bozeman girls hope to defend their title and win their 13th in the last 14 years.
Both teams have won every race they’ve ran this fall.
“It’s been nice to see all of the boys pull each other forward because everyone was unsure of where we were going to be going into the season,” senior captain Xander Danenhauer said. “To see everyone stepping up and filling in their own shoes has been really great.”
Though the coronavirus pandemic has altered the fall season, both teams found ways to dominate again. Having several new contributors on both teams hasn’t slowed them down. Freshman Natalie Nicholas has won every girls meet.
But since races were limited to only teams from the same conference, the Hawks haven’t faced teams from Missoula, which could challenge them for the championship.
“Now I’m a little nervous they’re all going to be coming for me, like working together to get me,” Marshall-Pryde said. “It’s going to be interesting.”
Bozeman is preparing for state differently this year. With regional and national races canceled because of the coronavirus, the Hawks planned to taper for this weekend. In recent years, they didn’t ease their training before state because they wanted to peak later on.
Knowing this will be the end of the season no matter what, head coach Casey Jermyn changed the approach.
“Every week, that progression keeps coming and keeps coming,” Jermyn said. “We just keep building on each week as we build toward state.”
Marshall-Pryde credits his Nordic skiing background for his high stamina. He’s increased his workload in the past two years to about 40-45 miles per week. He feels he’s pushed himself harder this season.
“If the coaches tell me a time to run, I try to run 10 seconds faster,” Marshall-Pryde said.
Danenhauer has also embraced his role as a captain. He’s finished between third and seventh at every race this season and hopes to support Marshall-Pryde where he can.
When Danenhauer was younger, he looked up to older runners. Now, he wants to be the one setting an example for teammates. In doing so, he’s worked on passing down Bozeman’s rich tradition of success.
He complimented sophomores KJ Popiel and Connor Neil for how they’ve stepped up throughout the season. The biggest piece of advice Danenhauer has shared is to love running.
“I don’t want the underclassmen to be like, ‘He doesn’t care, I don’t have to care,’” Danenhauer said.
Since the Hawks haven’t raced against teams from the Western AA conference, they don’t have familiarity with who they’ll face Saturday.
But they hope they’ve worked their way up to peak on the season’s final day.
In recent years, Bozeman’s strength has been its depth, Danenhauer said. That bodes well, he thinks, heading into state.
“You’re always going to see a top guy,” Danenhauer said, “but a top guy doesn’t win a state team championship. He can win his own. It really comes down to are the boys willing to push each other in the back.”
