It didn’t take long for Weston Brown’s teammates to bring up the award.
In the moments after the Bozeman boys cross country team celebrated its state championship on a rainy October morning in Missoula, the Gatorade Player of the Year award was mentioned in connection with Brown’s name.
They saw how he ran all year. They saw Brown win the Class AA boys race at state. They saw him go undefeated against Montana runners in his first season on the cross country team. They saw him post the fastest times in school history as well as the best marks in the state’s brief history (since 2017) of having 5 kilometers be the standard distance for cross country races.
Seemingly nobody had a stronger resume for the award than Brown. On Monday, they were proven correct.
Brown’s immaculate 2022 season was recognized this week as he was named Gatorade’s Montana Player of the Year for boys cross country.
“It’s a really cool group to be in,” Brown said. “Looking back at the (previous winners), they’re all really fast guys. I know Tanner (Klumph, of Missoula Sentinel) won it last year. It’s an exclusive group. It’s not just runners, there’s some really cool athletes. It’s a neat group to be in.”
Brown is the sixth Bozeman High runner to win the award. Stirling Marshall-Pryde won for the Hawks two years ago.
The award also takes into consideration classroom accomplishments (Brown has a 4.10 GPA) and extracurricular activities. Brown is the president of the DECA club at Bozeman High; he has previously worked and volunteered at Eagle Mount, a community center for people with disabilities or cancer; and last summer he was part of a soccer-based service mission in Tanzania.
“If you know Weston Brown at all to any degree, it’s amazing what he’s done,” Hawks head cross country coach Casey Jermyn said. “He had all those things along with his athletic accomplishments.”
The Gatorade honor is the exclamation point on Brown’s cross country season.
In addition to his high school accomplishments, Brown also went on to race at the NXR Northwest Regional Championships in November in Idaho, where he placed second. That showing qualified him for Nike Cross Nationals in December in Oregon, where he placed eighth among the most elite high school runners in the country.
Jermyn said Brown’s season surprised a lot of people because they didn’t get to see him improve as a runner over the course of his freshman, sophomore or junior years — like most veteran cross country athletes.
“Weston didn’t really have that history and then to just come onto the scene with very little racing experience and just explode onto the scene, it just shows a level of competitiveness that you don’t see in a lot of athletes,” Jermyn said. “He just has that true grit and competitiveness, like a will-not-back-down kind of attitude.”
After spending his first three high school years playing soccer in the fall, Brown switched to cross country as a senior in hopes of building on his strong junior track season — which saw him win the 3,200 meters at state and place third in the 1,600. He also went on to race at Nike Outdoor Nationals.
“This was one of my first goals when I joined cross country,” Brown said of the Gatorade award, which he listed alongside winning at state as an individual and as a team. “It’s a cool award, and it was definitely on my mind from the start when I joined cross country.”
Brown’s season began with a first-place showing at the Belgrade Invitational in 15 minutes, 56 seconds. It would be his slowest race of the year.
He ran 15:22.3 the next week in Bozeman and a week after that took over the school’s 5K record at the Mountain West Classic in Missoula with a time of 15:13.3. He then placed second at the Bob Firman Invitational in Idaho (behind an Idaho runner) in 15:12. He won in Helena and again in Bozeman to complete the regular season. At the state meet, he ran 15:25.1 to help the Hawks to their 15th championship and first since 2019.
“As the season went on the times kept getting faster,” he said. “I had a good first race and then a better second race and then a better third race and then a better fourth race. It was good to see myself keep improving as the season went on.”
At NXR in November, Brown ran 15:03.7, lowering the school record once again. In December, at Nike Cross Nationals, he ran 14:56.4.
“It’s really rewarding because when you put in all that work and all that effort, you don’t know ‘Will it pay off? Will it not pay off?’” Brown said. “And then in those races it all came together and it really paid off. The whole season, everything we’ve been working for really came out in those couple races.
According to athletic.net records, Brown’s 14:56.4 is the second-fastest 5K in any competition by a Montana high school boy since the state switched the race distance from three miles in 2017. It trails only former Missoula Hellgate runner Ignatius Fitzgerald’s time of 14:55.1 at the Foot Locker West Regionals in 2019.
Racing so well on a national stage likely helped Brown’s candidacy for the Gatorade award.
“I think when they’re looking at Weston they’re like, ‘Boy, how do you argue, out of Montana, a kid who took eighth in the country?’ It’s pretty tough to not go that route,” Jermyn said.
Currently, Brown is preparing for his track season this spring. He’s going in with the goal of repeating in the 3,200 meters and challenging again for the 1,600 title. He is also weighing a few options for his college running career, and he hopes to decide by the end of this week.
In the track season and beyond, he’s carrying with him the lessons he learned by racing at such high profile events like Nike Cross Nationals.
“I really learned I need to keep pushing myself and applying myself because the more effort I put in, the better results I’m going to get,” he said.
