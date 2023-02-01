Let the news come to you

It didn’t take long for Weston Brown’s teammates to bring up the award.

In the moments after the Bozeman boys cross country team celebrated its state championship on a rainy October morning in Missoula, the Gatorade Player of the Year award was mentioned in connection with Brown’s name.

They saw how he ran all year. They saw Brown win the Class AA boys race at state. They saw him go undefeated against Montana runners in his first season on the cross country team. They saw him post the fastest times in school history as well as the best marks in the state’s brief history (since 2017) of having 5 kilometers be the standard distance for cross country races.


Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

