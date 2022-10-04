There are an infinite number of variables in a cross country race.
Runners must be mindful of weather conditions and the unique terrain offered by each course, among other things. There is only so much athletes can control, but the top spot on that list is their effort.
Carson Steckelberg has always held this mindset, but it truly paid off for him in the state meet race last season.
A half-mile into the race in Missoula, Steckelberg, then a junior, lost his right shoe — a Brooks cross country spike — after another racer stepped on his heel. Everything had felt right before that, but then a variable popped up.
“I was right with those guys. I had beaten all those guys before. The guys that were in front of me, I was like, ‘I can beat these guys,’” Steckelberg said last week, recalling the race, “and when it happened, I was like, ‘Well, I can’t stop because I’m right where I want to be.’
“We had a race plan, and that was right where I wanted to be in that race plan, so it was either I stop and put on the shoe and hope I can jump back in and catch those guys, or I just keep going and keep the will and mind over how much my legs and feet hurt anyways.”
Steckelberg was outside of the top 10 through one mile after choosing to go without his shoe. He wound up placing third in 16 minutes, 17.34 seconds, which at the time was the fourth-fastest 5k time of his career.
Despite the display of what Gallatin head coach Graydon Curry called “incredible guts,” Steckelberg said he sometimes plays a dangerous game of “what if?”
“I was only 20 seconds behind Tanner Klumph (of Missoula Sentinel) who won state (in 15:56.21), and I spent at least five or six seconds just contemplating what was going on and not focused on the race,” Steckelberg said.
He tries to steer away from those thoughts, though. Coming to peace with the situation has been difficult, but he shows a maturity admirable for his age when he acknowledges that his sport can be an especially fickle one.
“Like, do I wish I put on the shoe? Not really because it’s like if I would have, it would have been a different mindset,” he said. “Because I went in thinking ‘I’m going to run as hard as possible,’ and that’s what I did. It didn’t matter if I had a shoe on or not. Anything can happen in a cross country race.”
Klumph graduated in the spring, and Steckelberg figured that the top of this year’s state meet would include him, 2021 second-place finisher Finneas Colescott of Missoula Hellgate and 2021 fourth-place finisher Ryan Harrington of Great Falls. It would again be competitive, and Steckelberg would again have state title aspirations.
Indeed, Steckelberg, Colescott and Harrington are in the top five of fastest Class AA boys this season, but they occupy spots 3-5 on that list, respectively. A variable they couldn’t have known about after the state meet last year was that Bozeman High would convince soccer players Weston Brown and Nathan Neil, who had tremendous track seasons last year, to run cross country in the fall. The newcomers have had other runners chasing them in the top two spots of most races and on the list of top performances in the state.
Bozeman’s top two runners are just another obstacle for the other fastest athletes in the state, but Curry said Steckelberg hasn’t let their presence faze him.
“I don’t think he’s put any pressure on that either,” Curry said. “He’s just kind of like, ‘This is where we are, and I’m going to do the best I can no matter what.’”
Steckelberg fell in love with distance running in middle school in Montana City, near Helena, after winning an 800-meter race — a notoriously disliked distance. Previously, he didn’t enjoy doing anything longer than a 400, but soon enough, he and his friends were Googling on their phones “how to run a distance race.”
Later in middle school, he joined the cross country team, and his affinity for longer races took greater hold.
“I found something I can legitimately compete in and I feel good in,” Steckelberg said. “And then after that it was kind of like it slowly snowballed to ‘I can go farther.’”
He found himself pushing harder and harder, adding on distance.
“And now the farther distance I go the more competitive I feel and the stronger I feel,” he said.
His family moved to Bozeman before his freshman year of high school, and he was an occasional member of the Hawks’ varsity team in 2019. That year was highlighted by a first-place finish in the JV division of the Mountain West Classic (17:19.5) in Missoula and a season-best time of 17:01.1 at a varsity race in Butte.
When Gallatin opened in the fall of 2020, he was immediately the Raptors’ fastest boys runner — usually placing in the top five throughout the season but never lower than 10th. He placed fifth at state in 17:05.6.
Curry said Steckelberg “embraced everything that was thrown at him” as a sophomore. That included leading by example by virtue of being the top boys runner. He is now more of a vocal leader, something he’s learned with age, while also setting the tone in workouts.
“He’s as good of a kid as you can hope for to be your top kid,” Curry said.
Curry added that Steckelberg’s adoption of the team’s training plan and a devotion to the craft has helped him race fast and smart.
“He’s doing 70-80 miles a week, and when you do the 5K — there’s kind of this phrase in the distance sphere of ‘train hard and race easy,’” Curry said. “When you’re used to doing a five-mile tempo run or a six-mile tempo run like he is, 5K doesn’t seem that far.”
Steckelberg’s times dipped a bit in his junior year, as he didn’t improve on his PR of 16:01.9 from his sophomore year.
His senior year, however, has seen him improve on each of his times at each course across the state from last year.
He ran 16:09.7 in Billings to start the year, four seconds faster than last year. He ran 16:18.0 at the Belgrade Invite the next week, two seconds faster than in 2021. He ran 15:58.8 at Bridger Creek Golf Course on Sept. 10, dropping below 16 minutes for the first time ever and taking 25 seconds off his time there from his junior year.
He has since dropped his PR — and Gallatin’s school record — twice more: to 15:43.9 at the Mountain West Classic on Sept. 17 and to 15:39.7 last Friday in Butte.
“I think he’s pretty pleased with the gains he’s made this year,” Curry said. “Every single race (has been) better than he did last year, which is as much as you can hope for in the sport when you put in all the work.”
As it stands, Steckelberg’s PR is the third-fastest in the state this year, but for the sake of comparison would have (barely) been the fastest by any boys runner in any classification in Montana in 2021.
The field has gotten faster in 2022, thanks in large part to Brown and Neil. And though their presence adds another obstacle in Steckelberg’s pursuit of a state title, he welcomes the competition and, like others, is in awe of some of the times recorded by his two new biggest threats.
“They ran right with me for the first two miles and then the last mile, at Belgrade, they just left me in a gap. It was a crazy moment of, ‘Wow, these guys are for real,’” Steckelberg said, recalling their first race. “Weston is running faster times than Duncan Hamilton [Bozeman’s previous 5k record holder, who is now at Montana State], and Nathan (is right behind Hamilton now). It’s kind of crazy to think about the level I’m competing against at this point.”
Regardless of what the rest of the field looks like, Steckelberg is setting himself up well for the state meet on Oct. 22 back in Missoula.
To perform well, Steckelberg said he has to “trust my training” and not “start beating myself up about stuff I can’t control.”
Luckily, he is well-versed already in focusing on himself and not stressing over the variables.
“The way he’s been racing, I think it’s a strong indicator that come state, peaking at the right time, he’s still going to be in the mix,” Curry said. “He still has strong expectations, as do (the coaches), that he’ll be right in there for the top three for sure. And if everything goes perfectly or goes really well, then he still has a chance at the state title.”
