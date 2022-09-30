Let the news come to you

Gallatin senior Carson Steckelberg and sophomore Claire Rutherford both placed first on Friday at the Butte Invitational, setting personal records and improving their respective school records in the process.

Steckelberg won the boys race in 15 minutes, 39.7 seconds, about four seconds faster than his personal best set two weeks ago in Missoula. Rutherford won the girls race in 18:20.2, which is about 39 seconds faster than her personal best and school record also from Missoula two weeks ago. It is also the fastest time by a Class AA girls runner this season.

Gallatin’s boys placed eighth as a team with 187 points. The girls team placed fourth with 113 points.

