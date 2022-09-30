Gallatin senior Carson Steckelberg and sophomore Claire Rutherford both placed first on Friday at the Butte Invitational, setting personal records and improving their respective school records in the process.
Steckelberg won the boys race in 15 minutes, 39.7 seconds, about four seconds faster than his personal best set two weeks ago in Missoula. Rutherford won the girls race in 18:20.2, which is about 39 seconds faster than her personal best and school record also from Missoula two weeks ago. It is also the fastest time by a Class AA girls runner this season.
Gallatin’s boys placed eighth as a team with 187 points. The girls team placed fourth with 113 points.
Bozeman’s girls placed second (80), trailing only Missoula Hellgate (61). Bozeman’s boys placed fourth (151) while competing without their top two runners Weston Brown and Nathan Neil (rest). Missoula Sentinel (73), Great Falls (146) and Helena (149) occupied the first three spots on the boys side.
Bozeman’s KJ Popiel placed sixth in the boys race (16:03.8). Ian Gentry (28th, 16:57.9), Landon Wyatt (34th, 17:09.0), Trace Edwards (39th, 17:15.8) and Daniel Johnson (44th, 17:26.9) completed Bozeman’s scoring lineup. All except for Johnson set personal records for the 5k, and Popiel’s time got him into the top 15 all-time at Bozeman High.
Following Steckelberg, Gallatin’s four other scoring runners placed between 40th and 50th. Nash Coley led that group, finishing in 17:15.9 (40th). Axel Butler followed (47th, 17:27.9) with Alaric Skjelver (49th, 17:28.9) and Eli Blythe (50th, 17:31.8) close behind, all with PR times.
Bozeman’s girls had Natalie Nicholas (fourth, 19:11.9) and Luci McCormick (ninth, 19:25.8) both finish in the top 10. They were backed up by Elizabeth Becker (18th, 20:14.1, a PR), Serena Sproles (21st, 20:18.1, a PR) and Nomi Friedman (28th, 20:35.1).
After Rutherford, Isabel Ross crossed the line at 19:21.1, placing eighth as Gallatin’s second runner. Avery Childre (19th, 20:15.2, a PR), Grace Schopp (41st, 21:02.9, a PR) and Ally Coey (44th, 21:15.1) rounded out Gallatin’s score.
