Gallatin runner Claire Rutherford finishes the Belgrade Cross Country Invitational meet on Sept. 2 at Gallatin County Regional Park.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

Claire Rutherford has compiled an impressive body of work in her young running career.

The Gallatin sophomore won the Class AA individual title at the state cross country meet in October, and she placed 10th at the NXR Northwest Regional Championships the next month.

Rutherford added another line to her résumé on Monday when she was announced as the Gatorade Montana Player of the Year winner for girls cross country.


Gallatin runner Claire Rutherford wins the Cottonwood Hills Invitational on Oct. 13 at Cottonwood Hills Golf Club.
Claire Rutherford of Gallatin wins first place in the girls AA State cross country meet on Oct. 23 in Missoula.
Gallatin sophomore Claire Rutherford starts the Belgrade Invitational on Sept. 2 at Gallatin County Regional Park.

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

