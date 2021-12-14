Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Montana Coaches Association announced its coaches of the year for the fall season this week.

Gallatin’s Matt Clark was named the Class AA boys golf coach of the year after leading the Raptors to a state championship.

Other local honorees include Manhattan Christian’s Hanna Van Dyk in Class C volleyball; Tara Forsberg of Three Forks in Class B boys cross-country; and Manhattan Christian’s Nate TeSlaa for Class C girls and boys cross-country.

Van Dyk and TeSlaa’s teams each earned state championships. Forsberg’s boys cross-country team placed second at the state meet.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Recommended for you