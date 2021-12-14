Gallatin golf coach Matt Clark among local Montana Coaches Association honorees By Chronicle Staff Dec 14, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Montana Coaches Association announced its coaches of the year for the fall season this week.Gallatin’s Matt Clark was named the Class AA boys golf coach of the year after leading the Raptors to a state championship. Other local honorees include Manhattan Christian’s Hanna Van Dyk in Class C volleyball; Tara Forsberg of Three Forks in Class B boys cross-country; and Manhattan Christian’s Nate TeSlaa for Class C girls and boys cross-country.Van Dyk and TeSlaa’s teams each earned state championships. Forsberg’s boys cross-country team placed second at the state meet. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you #mtscores Tweets