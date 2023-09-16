Let the news come to you

Gallatin’s girls cross country team dominated the Butte Invite on Friday as all seven varsity runners placed in the top 27. The team’s five scoring runners were all in the top 14, leading to a team win with a score of 34, well ahead of Kalispell Flathead (67) in second place.

Claire Rutherford (18 minutes, 42.50 seconds) placed first, and teammates Bella Determan (19:01.60) and Isabel Ross (19:15.60), were second and fourth, respectively.

Avery Childre placed 13th in 20:27.30, and Lauren Weaver was 14th in 20:27.90 to complete the team’s scoring. Also running well were Lila Pritham (20:30.90) in 15th place and Ally Coey (21:03.90) in 27th place.


