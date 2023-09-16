Gallatin’s girls cross country team dominated the Butte Invite on Friday as all seven varsity runners placed in the top 27. The team’s five scoring runners were all in the top 14, leading to a team win with a score of 34, well ahead of Kalispell Flathead (67) in second place.
Claire Rutherford (18 minutes, 42.50 seconds) placed first, and teammates Bella Determan (19:01.60) and Isabel Ross (19:15.60), were second and fourth, respectively.
Avery Childre placed 13th in 20:27.30, and Lauren Weaver was 14th in 20:27.90 to complete the team’s scoring. Also running well were Lila Pritham (20:30.90) in 15th place and Ally Coey (21:03.90) in 27th place.
Belgrade’s girls placed fifth with a team score of 168. The Panthers were led by Grace Stewart (20:39.20) in 18th place and Justine Pommerville (20:41.70) in 19th place.
Gallatin’s boys team placed sixth overall with a team score of 158. Axel Butler paced the Raptors, finishing 19th in 16:45.50. Nash Coley was next in 20th place in 16:46.50. Evan Lubick placed 30th in 17:11.50, Judah McConville was 48th in 17:39.30 and Bridger Warner was 56th in 17:59.60 to complete the scoring. Tegan Swift placed 68th (18:13.80), and Tucker Broderick was 87th (18:43.10).
Belgrade’s boys placed fifth with a score of 136. Wilson Schmidt led the Panthers with a sixth-place finish in 16:05.40.
Manhattan Christian’s Oren Arthun placed second in 15:35.50, trailing only Ryan Harrington of Great Falls (15:22.90).
